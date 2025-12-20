GOLD/FOREX
Court and Crime

Dubai court deports three men for assaulting neighbour

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Violence over noise dispute leads to jail, fine, and deportation
The Dubai misdemeanours court has sentenced three Asian men to one month in prison, fined each Dh1,000, and ordered their deportation after convicting them of assaulting a neighbour in their residential building.

According to the case file and investigations by the Dubai Public Prosecution, the incident occurred when the victim was woken during the night by loud noise and disturbance caused by the men, reports Emarat Al Youm. When he approached them to ask them to stop, they refused and physically assaulted him.

Prosecutors said the altercation escalated beyond a verbal dispute, causing physical harm to the victim and damage to parts of the building.

The court found the evidence sufficient to hold the defendants criminally liable, resulting in prison terms, fines, and deportation.

Related Topics:
crimeDubai

