When Dh150 isn’t paid and patience runs out, it ends in jail

She calmly took a laptop worth Dh800 and left the premises.
What began as a dispute over Dh150 ended in a court conviction and a jail sentence after an Asian woman decided to take matters into her own hands when repeated requests for payment were delayed.
According to court records, the woman visited the offices of a private company to demand what she said was a small amount owed to her. However, her request was repeatedly postponed, leaving her increasingly frustrated.
Accompanied by a man of the same nationality, she returned to the office and pressed her claim again, only to be told once more to come back at a later date, Emarat Al Youm reported.
Moments later, the situation escalated. “I will take my money myself,” the woman reportedly said before entering a neighbouring office, picking up a laptop worth Dh800, and leaving the premises calmly. Before departing, she informed an employee of what she had done.
The company reported the incident to police, who later arrested the woman and recovered the laptop in her possession. During questioning, she admitted taking the device, saying she had acted out of anger after feeling unfairly treated. She also told investigators she was willing to return the laptop if her dues were paid.
The case proceeded to court, where the woman admitted to the charge. A court of first instance sentenced her to one month in prison. She appealed the ruling, but the appellate court rejected her challenge, upholding the conviction and ruling that the evidence was sufficient.
