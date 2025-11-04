Dubai expats jailed for Dh210,000 hotel lease scam using forged contract

Investor duped by fake rental contract for entire hotel floor, 2 defendants to be deported
The Dubai Court of Misdemeanour court has convicted two men, an Asian and Arab expatriate residents, of defrauding an investor of Dh210,000 and a bank cheque using a forged lease contract for a hotel floor, Al Khaleej Arabic daily reported.
The court sentenced the Asian defendant, who appeared in person, to one year in jail, while his accomplice was convicted in absentia and handed the same sentence. Both were ordered to jointly repay the stolen amount, the forged documents were confiscated, and they will be deported after serving their sentences.
The case dates to December 2024 when an Arab investor filed a complaint stating he had been duped by the two men. The first defendant of Asian nationality claimed he was a senior employee at a hotel, while the second falsely presented himself as a real estate broker. They offered to lease him an entire hotel floor for Dh380,000, asking for an upfront payment of Dh210,000 and a post-dated bank cheque for the remaining amount.
The investor told prosecutors he handed over the Dh210,000 in cash and a cheque without writing a beneficiary name, as requested by the first defendant, who claimed he would enter the details later through the hotel’s system after securing management approval.
He said they agreed the floor would be ready within 10 to 20 days after maintenance and furnishing. However, three days later, a friend called urging him to visit the hotel and bring a copy of the lease contract. When he presented the documents to hotel administration, officials confirmed the contract was fake. A staff member added that the first defendant had exploited a family connection with the hotel investor to gain trust and carry out the fraud. Police were then notified.
The first defendant, who was arrested, confessed to the scam and admitted the second defendant helped him. He claimed the money had been handed to a third man who planned the fraud.
