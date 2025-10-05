Dubai court orders 4 deported over fake cheque car scam

Dubai court cancels car registration under defendant’s name with RTA after scam
Dubai: A Dubai civil court has nullified the sale and transfer of ownership of a vehicle, ruling that the transaction was carried out through fraudulent means, Al Khaleej newspaper reported.
The court also ordered the cancellation of the car’s registration under the defendant’s name with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
According to case records, the plaintiff listed his vehicle for sale on an online platform in early February 2025. Soon after, he was contacted by individuals posing as genuine buyers, who provided a bank cheque in one of their names to complete the purchase. Acting in good faith, the seller handed over possession of the vehicle while awaiting cheque clearance.
However, upon visiting the bank, he was shocked to learn that the cheque was counterfeit. The plaintiff immediately filed a police report, prompting a criminal investigation and prosecution of the fraudsters.
The Dubai Misdemeanors Court convicted four defendants, including the named buyer, sentencing each to three months in prison and imposing a joint fine of Dh290,000—the value of the stolen vehicle. The court also ordered the confiscation of the forged cheque and the deportation of the convicts upon completion of their sentences. The ruling has since become final.
The case was then referred to the civil court to resolve the legal consequences of the fraudulent transaction. Legal expert Dr. Alaa Nasser explained that the court relied on the binding authority of the criminal judgment under Article 269 of the Criminal Procedure Law and Article 88 of the Evidence Law. Based on this, it concluded that the seller’s consent was obtained through deceit, rendering the contract void under Articles 185 and 186 of the Civil Transactions Law.
