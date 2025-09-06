GOLD/FOREX
Dubai court upholds jail, fine, and deportation for BMW theft convict

Asian man was convicted of stealing a BMW vehicle worth Dh32,000

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Dubai: A 25-year-old Asian man convicted of stealing a BMW worth Dh32,000 at night has had his one-month jail term, fine, and deportation order upheld by a Dubai court, Emarat Al Youm reported. 

The man was originally tried and sentenced in absentia by the Misdemeanor Court, which found him guilty of theft and ordered him to repay the value of the stolen vehicle in addition to serving a custodial sentence before deportation.

He later filed an opposition against the judgment, seeking to overturn the ruling.

But the court rejected his arguments, finding that the initial verdict was grounded in proper legal reasoning and consistent with established law. 

The judges added that the defendant had failed to present any substantive defense that could alter the court’s view of the case.

