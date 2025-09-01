GOLD/FOREX
Dubai court rejects appeal to void Dh295 million Al Mamzar tower sale

Ruling upholds seller’s contractual obligations despite dispute over mortgage clearance

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
The Dubai Court of Cassation has dismissed an appeal by a property owner seeking to annul the sale of a 19-storey building in Al Mamzar valued at Dh295 million, reaffirming an earlier ruling by the Court of Appeal.

The dispute arose after the seller failed to clear the property of a registered mortgage within the agreed 30-day period, preventing ownership transfer to the buyer.

Under the 2024 sale agreement, the seller was required to release the property from liens in exchange for a manager’s cheque from the buyer covering the full purchase price. However, the creditor bank demanded repayment of Dh435 million for two properties before issuing the clearance letter, delaying the transfer.

The seller argued the buyer had obstructed payment, citing WhatsApp messages allegedly confirming delayed cheque delivery. The court rejected these claims, stating that the seller’s obligation to clear the mortgage was fundamental and independent of the buyer’s actions. Evidence confirmed the lien remained, and prior rulings were upheld, closing the case.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
