GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 41°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Crime

Dubai court sentences woman in Dh10,000 recruitment fraud

The woman was sentenced to one month in prison and fined Dh3,000

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Dubai court sentences woman in Dh10,000 recruitment fraud

Dubai: The Dubai Court of Misdemeanour has sentenced a woman to one month in prison and fined her Dh3,000 after convicting her, in complicity with a man of the same nationality, of defrauding a woman and seizing Dh10,000 by deceiving her with a fake promise of a job contract in the UAE.

According to Al Khaleej Arabic daily, the case dates back to October 2024, when an African woman filed a complaint claiming she had been tricked by a man who falsely presented himself as a company manager capable of securing her employment.

He requested documents and Dh10,000 to process the job application, prompting the victim to pay Dh4,000 in cash, Dh3,000 via bank transfer, and the remaining Dh3,000 into a second account controlled by another woman at the suspect’s request.

After receiving the full amount, the man disappeared, and the victim’s attempts to reach him failed. Investigations revealed that the suspect was a con artist working with the second woman, who allowed her account to be used for the transfer of Dh3,000. She denied knowledge of the fraud, claiming she had agreed only to collect a commission for processing bank transfers.

Authorities stressed the seriousness of such scams, warning that exploiting jobseekers is a criminal offence under UAE law and punishable by imprisonment and fines.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEcrimeDubai

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Fake cheque lands woman with Dh745,000 bill

Fake cheque lands woman with Dh745,000 bill

2m read
The plaintiff argued that she was left with mounting interest on her bank loan.

Man ordered to pay woman Dh118,600 over disputed loan

1m read
According to case records, police stopped the man in Dubai’s Motor City after noticing erratic driving

Man in Dubai gets jail term for driving under influence

1m read
Man Jailed, to be deported for harassing woman in Dubai

Man Jailed, to be deported for harassing woman in Dubai

1m read