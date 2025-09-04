The woman was sentenced to one month in prison and fined Dh3,000
Dubai: The Dubai Court of Misdemeanour has sentenced a woman to one month in prison and fined her Dh3,000 after convicting her, in complicity with a man of the same nationality, of defrauding a woman and seizing Dh10,000 by deceiving her with a fake promise of a job contract in the UAE.
According to Al Khaleej Arabic daily, the case dates back to October 2024, when an African woman filed a complaint claiming she had been tricked by a man who falsely presented himself as a company manager capable of securing her employment.
He requested documents and Dh10,000 to process the job application, prompting the victim to pay Dh4,000 in cash, Dh3,000 via bank transfer, and the remaining Dh3,000 into a second account controlled by another woman at the suspect’s request.
After receiving the full amount, the man disappeared, and the victim’s attempts to reach him failed. Investigations revealed that the suspect was a con artist working with the second woman, who allowed her account to be used for the transfer of Dh3,000. She denied knowledge of the fraud, claiming she had agreed only to collect a commission for processing bank transfers.
Authorities stressed the seriousness of such scams, warning that exploiting jobseekers is a criminal offence under UAE law and punishable by imprisonment and fines.
