Dubai court jails repeat drugged driver, 20, for six months

The court also orders a one-year suspension of his driving licence

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Dubai: Dubai’s Court of First Instance has shown leniency toward a 20-year-old Gulf national caught driving under the influence of drugs for the third time. Despite his repeated offences, the court sentenced him to six months in prison and imposed a Dh50,000 fine, citing his young age as a mitigating factor.

The man was stopped on Al Khawaneej Road while driving an unlicensed and uninsured vehicle. Police noticed signs of drug use, and a lab analysis later confirmed he was under the influence and in possession of controlled substances.

The court also reviewed his prior convictions. At 17, he was fined Dh10,000 and had his licence suspended for six months for driving under the influence and drug possession. A second offence at 18 resulted in the same fine along with the confiscation of substances.

In addition to the prison term and fine, the court ordered a one-year suspension of his driving licence, confiscation of the seized drugs, and restrictions on financial transfers for two years after completing his sentence, in coordination with the UAE Central Bank and the Ministry of Interior.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers.
