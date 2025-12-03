GOLD/FOREX
UAE driver passes out behind the wheel after taking drugs, gets 2 months in jail

The car engine was running when the police arrived, but the driver was unresponsive

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Officers found a white powder resembling cocaine, quantities of marijuana and small amounts of other illegal substances.
Dubai: The Dubai Court of Misdemeanour has sentenced a man to two months in jail, to be followed by deportation, after he was found driving under the influence of drugs. The Arab national was discovered unconscious behind the wheel of a vehicle he was neither licensed nor authorised to use.

The case began when passers-by spotted a car left running with the driver appearing to be asleep or unresponsive. Concerned for his safety, they alerted Dubai Police. Officers arrived to find the engine still on and the vehicle in a ready-to-move position, prompting immediate action, Emarat Al Youm reported.

When police opened the door, they found the driver in an abnormal state, showing clear signs of drug influence and unaware of his surroundings. Checks revealed he did not hold a driving licence and had taken the vehicle without the owner’s permission, constituting unauthorised use.

A precautionary search deepened suspicion. Officers found a white powder resembling cocaine, quantities of marijuana and small amounts of other illegal substances. Although the quantities were limited, police said they were sufficient to prove possession for personal use, and that this was the defendant’s second such offence.

Forensic tests confirmed the presence of multiple narcotics in his system. The man later admitted driving without a licence and using a vehicle without permission but denied drug possession or use. However, forensic evidence contradicted his claims.

The court stated that intent in drug possession and use can be inferred from circumstances and reliable evidence, and it is not obliged to accept a defendant’s denial when it conflicts with clear findings. It ruled that the man’s interconnected offences were committed for a single criminal purpose, allowing for the application of Article 89, which permits sentencing based on the most serious offence.

While granting some leniency under Article 67 of the Anti-Narcotics Law due to the circumstances, the court upheld the need for deterrence to protect road users. It sentenced the defendant to two months in jail for drug possession and use, ordered all seized substances to be confiscated, and imposed a two-year ban on transferring or depositing money without approval from the UAE Central Bank.

For driving under the influence, driving without a licence and using a vehicle without permission, the court imposed an additional one month in jail, followed by deportation.

