Performance indicators for H1 2025 were also reviewed against the same period in 2024, covering the average time to judgment (from registration and from the first hearing) and the case assignment rate. The Personal Status Court achieved the highest performance in reducing case duration, with the average time to judgment from registration decreasing from 91 days in 2024 to just 57 days in 2025. The Labour Court made significant progress in the time to judgment from the first hearing, which fell to 26 days from 52 days. The total active caseload of pending cases stood at 4,928.