Two Emirati men cleared of kidnapping and assault charges in Dubai
Dubai: In a ruling delivered on 4 September 2025, the Dubai Court of Appeal upheld the acquittal of two Emirati men accused of kidnapping and assaulting a woman. While the court admitted the appeal filed by the Public Prosecution, it ultimately rejected it on the merits, confirming the original verdict. The decision is final and binding.
After reviewing the case files, hearing arguments from the Public Prosecution, and deliberating under UAE law, the appellate judges ruled that the evidence did not establish the defendants’ guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The first defendant was accused of luring the victim under false pretences and taking her to a private farm in the Al Tay area, owned by the second defendant. He allegedly held her against her will, threatened to kill her, sexually assaulted her, and physically attacked her, including pulling her hair and slapping her. Forensic reports documented minor injuries.
The second defendant was accused of assisting the first by providing the location and allegedly taking part in the assault, including groping the victim and striking her with a horse whip, causing minor injuries. Prosecutors sought convictions under several articles of the UAE Penal Code covering kidnapping, sexual assault, threats, and physical assault.
On 26 June 2025, the Court of First Instance acquitted both men and dismissed a related civil claim, ordering the complainant to pay court costs and Dh2,000 in legal fees. The Public Prosecution appealed on 10 July 2025, insisting the charges were proven and requesting the convictions be reinstated.
During the appeal, both defendants denied the allegations through their lawyers, while the prosecution maintained its case. The appellate judges ruled that although the appeal was procedurally valid, there was no basis to overturn the acquittal.
The court stressed that criminal convictions require proof beyond reasonable doubt. It noted that the first defendant and the complainant had a personal relationship, which she admitted, and that she voluntarily went with him to the farm. Medical reports did not confirm injuries consistent with her claims of violent assault or coercion.
Defence lawyer Mohammed Awami Al Mansoori argued the encounter was consensual, highlighting that the woman willingly entered the car and the farm. He also pointed out that UAE law does not criminalise consensual sexual activity between adults over 18. The court found these arguments credible and aligned with the evidence.
The complainant had a prior relationship with the first defendant.
She voluntarily went to the location and entered the room.
Medical reports did not show injuries consistent with forced assault.
Evidence did not prove the use of threats or coercion.
The court concluded that the prosecution’s appeal merely challenged how the evidence had been assessed—grounds insufficient to overturn an acquittal. As a result, the appeal was dismissed and the acquittal of both men confirmed.
