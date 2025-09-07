On 26 June 2025, the Court of First Instance acquitted both men and dismissed a related civil claim, ordering the complainant to pay court costs and Dh2,000 in legal fees. The Public Prosecution appealed on 10 July 2025, insisting the charges were proven and requesting the convictions be reinstated.

The second defendant was accused of assisting the first by providing the location and allegedly taking part in the assault, including groping the victim and striking her with a horse whip, causing minor injuries. Prosecutors sought convictions under several articles of the UAE Penal Code covering kidnapping, sexual assault, threats, and physical assault.

The first defendant was accused of luring the victim under false pretences and taking her to a private farm in the Al Tay area, owned by the second defendant. He allegedly held her against her will, threatened to kill her, sexually assaulted her, and physically attacked her, including pulling her hair and slapping her. Forensic reports documented minor injuries.

Dubai: In a ruling delivered on 4 September 2025, the Dubai Court of Appeal upheld the acquittal of two Emirati men accused of kidnapping and assaulting a woman. While the court admitted the appeal filed by the Public Prosecution, it ultimately rejected it on the merits, confirming the original verdict . The decision is final and binding.

Defence lawyer Mohammed Awami Al Mansoori argued the encounter was consensual, highlighting that the woman willingly entered the car and the farm. He also pointed out that UAE law does not criminalise consensual sexual activity between adults over 18. The court found these arguments credible and aligned with the evidence.

The court stressed that criminal convictions require proof beyond reasonable doubt. It noted that the first defendant and the complainant had a personal relationship, which she admitted, and that she voluntarily went with him to the farm. Medical reports did not confirm injuries consistent with her claims of violent assault or coercion.

During the appeal, both defendants denied the allegations through their lawyers, while the prosecution maintained its case. The appellate judges ruled that although the appeal was procedurally valid, there was no basis to overturn the acquittal.

The court concluded that the prosecution’s appeal merely challenged how the evidence had been assessed—grounds insufficient to overturn an acquittal. As a result, the appeal was dismissed and the acquittal of both men confirmed.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.