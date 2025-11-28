GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Europe

Duterte's appeal for 'interim release' denied by ICC, stay in The Hague extended

Court cites risk of flight, potential to evade trial, resistance to arrest, among others

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte appears in a video-conference as he skipped an in-person attendance during the initial hearing at the International Criminal Court (ICC). File photo.
Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte appears in a video-conference as he skipped an in-person attendance during the initial hearing at the International Criminal Court (ICC). File photo.
AFP

Manila: The International Criminal Court (ICC) Appeals Chamber denied former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's appeal for interim release on November 28, 2025, upholding the Pre-Trial Chamber's prior rejection and keeping him in detention in The Hague.

Reason for denial

The court cited Duterte's risk of flight, potential to evade trial, his resistance to arrest, family support for his return to the Philippines (including statements from Vice President Sara Duterte), and his political connections as Davao City mayor, which could enable him to avoid accountability.​

This decision dismissed all three defence arguments, including claims of no flight risk, state guarantees, and humanitarian grounds related to his health.

Duterte waived attendance at the ruling.​

What to know:

  • The Judges of the Appeals Chamber delivered a unanimous "no" to all three arguments in Duterte's appeal.

  • "Finally, the Appeals Chamber notes that the Pre-Trial Chamber reached its conclusions in relation to the risks enumerated in Article 58(1)(b) of the Statute on the basis of a comprehensive assessment of the information before it. In the present case, having rejected the three grounds of appeal presented by the defence in the appeal brief, the Appeals Chamber unanimously confirms the impugned decision," the Appeals Chamber stated in a decision read by Judge Luz del Carmen Ibañez Carranza.

  • What it means: Duterte's stay in The Hague, Netherlands, is officially extended — no early check-out this time.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Raveendran has announced his intention to appeal, arguing that the court deprived him of a fair opportunity to defend his case.

Byju Raveendran hit with $1b default judgment

2m read
The court ruled that the criminal case had expired due to the statute of limitations.

Dh7.4m cheque case thrown out due to legal time limit

2m read
The accident took place in Al Qudra area late at night

Woman who killed man in UAE loses final appeal

2m read
Court orders gang to pay Dh1.3m for luxury car fraud

Court orders gang to pay Dh1.3m for luxury car fraud

1m read