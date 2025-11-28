Duterte's appeal for 'interim release' denied by ICC, stay in The Hague extended

Court cites risk of flight, potential to evade trial, resistance to arrest, among others
Manila: The International Criminal Court (ICC) Appeals Chamber denied former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's appeal for interim release on November 28, 2025, upholding the Pre-Trial Chamber's prior rejection and keeping him in detention in The Hague.
Reason for denial
The court cited Duterte's risk of flight, potential to evade trial, his resistance to arrest, family support for his return to the Philippines (including statements from Vice President Sara Duterte), and his political connections as Davao City mayor, which could enable him to avoid accountability.
This decision dismissed all three defence arguments, including claims of no flight risk, state guarantees, and humanitarian grounds related to his health.
Duterte waived attendance at the ruling.
The Judges of the Appeals Chamber delivered a unanimous "no" to all three arguments in Duterte's appeal.
"Finally, the Appeals Chamber notes that the Pre-Trial Chamber reached its conclusions in relation to the risks enumerated in Article 58(1)(b) of the Statute on the basis of a comprehensive assessment of the information before it. In the present case, having rejected the three grounds of appeal presented by the defence in the appeal brief, the Appeals Chamber unanimously confirms the impugned decision," the Appeals Chamber stated in a decision read by Judge Luz del Carmen Ibañez Carranza.
What it means: Duterte's stay in The Hague, Netherlands, is officially extended — no early check-out this time.
