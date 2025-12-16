GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Court and Crime

Dubai Court of Cassation clarifies appeal deadline rules for Attorney General

New ruling suspends AG appeal deadlines when parties file, preventing procedural conflicts

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Dubai Court Sets Precedent on Attorney General's Appeal Deadlines
Dubai Court Sets Precedent on Attorney General's Appeal Deadlines
Gulf News Archives

Dubai: The Dubai Court of Cassation has set a key judicial precedent regarding the calculation of deadlines for the Attorney General’s appeals in the interest of the final rulings issued

In civil lawsuits. The ruling came in response to an appeal filed by Counsellor Essam Al-Humaidan, the Attorney General of Dubai, and aims to unify judicial practices and ensure proper interpretation of relevant legal provisions.

The court ruled that whenever parties file an appeal—whether through review or cassation—the deadline for the Attorney General to file an appeal in the interest of the law is automatically suspended from the date the parties submit their appeal. This suspension remains in effect until the parties’ appeal is resolved.

The court clarified that the Attorney General’s deadline resumes only after the judgment on the parties’ appeal is issued, in line with established Cassation Court jurisprudence.

In its detailed reasoning, the court explained that the principle prevents procedural conflicts and avoids duplicate appeals on the same ruling. It also balances the rights of litigants to appeal at two levels with the Attorney General’s authority to appeal in the interest of the law—an exceptional mechanism aimed at correcting legal errors without affecting the parties’ legal positions.

The court emphasised that such appeals do not reopen the substantive dispute but serve to consolidate correct legal principles, ensuring their consistent interpretation and application. This approach reinforces the stability of judicial rulings, strengthens public confidence in the justice system, and highlights the supervisory role of the Court of Cassation in upholding established judicial principles.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Appeal dismissed as lawyer fulfilled contractual obligations in commercial and criminal cases.

Dh1.2m legal fees upheld after client drops lawyer

2m read
Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte appears in a video-conference as he skipped an in-person attendance during the initial hearing at the International Criminal Court (ICC). File photo.

ICC denies Duterte's 'interim release' appeal: Update

2m read
The court ruled that the criminal case had expired due to the statute of limitations.

Dh7.4m cheque case thrown out due to legal time limit

2m read
The accident took place in Al Qudra area late at night

Woman who killed man in UAE loses final appeal

2m read