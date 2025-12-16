Dubai Court of Cassation clarifies appeal deadline rules for Attorney General

New ruling suspends AG appeal deadlines when parties file, preventing procedural conflicts
Dubai: The Dubai Court of Cassation has set a key judicial precedent regarding the calculation of deadlines for the Attorney General’s appeals in the interest of the final rulings issued
In civil lawsuits. The ruling came in response to an appeal filed by Counsellor Essam Al-Humaidan, the Attorney General of Dubai, and aims to unify judicial practices and ensure proper interpretation of relevant legal provisions.
The court ruled that whenever parties file an appeal—whether through review or cassation—the deadline for the Attorney General to file an appeal in the interest of the law is automatically suspended from the date the parties submit their appeal. This suspension remains in effect until the parties’ appeal is resolved.
The court clarified that the Attorney General’s deadline resumes only after the judgment on the parties’ appeal is issued, in line with established Cassation Court jurisprudence.
In its detailed reasoning, the court explained that the principle prevents procedural conflicts and avoids duplicate appeals on the same ruling. It also balances the rights of litigants to appeal at two levels with the Attorney General’s authority to appeal in the interest of the law—an exceptional mechanism aimed at correcting legal errors without affecting the parties’ legal positions.
The court emphasised that such appeals do not reopen the substantive dispute but serve to consolidate correct legal principles, ensuring their consistent interpretation and application. This approach reinforces the stability of judicial rulings, strengthens public confidence in the justice system, and highlights the supervisory role of the Court of Cassation in upholding established judicial principles.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox