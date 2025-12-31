GOLD/FOREX
Dubai investor loses Dh1 million in crypto scam; court upholds jail term

Two men jailed and fined after luring investor with fake digital currency deal

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
The investor had met the suspects at a hotel in the Al Mankhool area in Dubai
The Dubai Court of Appeal has upheld a lower court ruling sentencing two Asian men to three months in prison and ordering them to jointly repay Dh1.098 million, after convicting them of defrauding a European investor in a sham cryptocurrency transaction. The court also ordered their deportation after serving their sentences.

The case dates to a complaint filed by the investor in November, alleging he had been lured into a bogus digital currency deal. According to court records, one defendant persuaded the victim to buy cryptocurrency at a price below the global market rate, promising substantial profits on resale, Al Khaleej Arabic daily reported.

He claimed that a second suspect, now at large, was trading digital currencies through a well-known platform.

The investor agreed to meet the suspects at a hotel in the Al Mankhool area, arriving with Dh1.098 million in cash. During the meeting, the fugitive suspect displayed links to an active electronic wallet and agreed on a purchase price. He then took the money, claiming it needed to be verified using a counting machine at the hotel, and did not return.

