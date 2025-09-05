The man ordered to pay costs after failed lawsuit against ex-wife
Dubai: An Arab man has lost a civil case against his ex-wife after seeking Dh274,000 in compensation for her alleged use of a luxury four-wheel-drive vehicle following their divorce, Emarat Al Youm reported.
The man told Dubai Civil Court that the car, registered in his name and under a bank loan with monthly instalments exceeding Dh9,000, had been used by his former wife for 27 months after their separation. He claimed she kept the vehicle without returning it, leaving him to cover the payments.
He submitted documents including the registration, divorce papers, and a Sharia court order requiring the car to be returned.
The ex-wife, appearing in person, rejected the claim. She said she had used the vehicle for their child’s transport, as the child was in her custody, and returned it once ordered to do so. She also produced proof of marriage and divorce, the return order, and receipts showing she had paid traffic fines on the car.
The court said liability for damages under UAE law requires proof of fault, harm and causation. Judges noted the man offered no evidence that she was obliged to return the car earlier, and that WhatsApp messages indicated he had given it as a gift — a point he did not dispute.
The court ruled no wrongful act had been proven, dismissed the compensation claim, and ordered the man to pay court costs.
