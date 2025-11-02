Dubai court orders Dh4 million compensation for worker paralysed in construction accident

26-year-old aluminium installer left 95% disabled after glass panels fell on him
Dubai: A civil court in Dubai has ordered construction, insurance, and equipment companies to pay Dh4 million in compensation to a young worker who was permanently paralysed after a workplace accident involving falling glass panels, Emarat Al Youm reported.
The victim, a 26-year-old aluminium installer, was working on a construction site in 2023 when large glass sheets fell on him while being loaded onto a forklift. He was rushed to hospital with severe injuries.
A forensic medical report found that the accident caused:
Complete paralysis of both lower limbs
Fractures in the lumbar vertebrae
Loss of bladder and bowel control
His disability was assessed at 95 per cent.
Earlier, the criminal court convicted three site supervisors for negligence and failure to enforce safety procedures during crane and forklift operations. They were each handed two-month prison sentences and fined Dh20,000, although the prison terms were suspended for three years. One of the defendants was also ordered to be deported.
The Court of Appeal upheld the ruling, making the decision final.
The worker later filed a civil lawsuit seeking Dh7 million in compensation from eight parties, including the main contractor, subcontractor, crane operator, and insurance companies. He argued that all parties shared responsibility due to contractual, supervisory, and insurance links.
Several companies denied liability:
The subcontracting firm said it had already paid Dh29,800 in statutory compensation.
An insurance company argued it was not directly responsible to the worker, as its policy covered only the company.
The forklift owner claimed it leased out the equipment and bore no responsibility once it left its possession.
Others argued the accident occurred inside a private worksite, outside the scope of commercial insurance coverage.
The civil court ruled that the earlier criminal conviction proved negligence had occurred. The accident was caused by inadequate supervision and failure to follow safety protocols. The court held the companies jointly and severally liable due to their contractual or supervisory roles.
The court ordered the defendants—including the main contractor, subcontractor, equipment company, its driver, and insurers—to pay Dh4 million in compensation for material and moral damages.
It also approved:
5% annual interest from the date the judgment becomes final until full payment
Legal fees and court costs
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox