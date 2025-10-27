Baby suffers brain damage in delivery error; hospital, doctors to pay Dh700,000

Dubai court rules in favour of parents after baby suffers irreversible brain injury
Dubai: The Dubai Civil Court has ordered two doctors and a hospital to pay Dh700,000 in compensation to the parents of a newborn boy who suffered permanent brain damage during childbirth, leaving him unable to eat, walk, or speak, Emarat Al Youm reported.
The tragic incident occurred after two Asian doctors failed to correctly interpret the baby’s heart monitor during labour, causing a critical delay in identifying foetal distress. The baby was born with severe oxygen deprivation, resulting in irreversible brain damage, complete cognitive loss, and multiple physical disabilities.
The High Committee for Medical Liability concluded that the care provided by the doctors fell well below accepted medical standards. The report described their actions as a “gross error” and attributed 75 per cent of the responsibility to the obstetrician and 25 per cent to the general practitioner assisting her.
The baby’s parents, both Asian nationals, filed a civil lawsuit seeking Dh30 million in damages, citing the catastrophic impact on their child and family. The father told the court he had sold everything he owned and gone into debt to pay for his son’s treatment, which costs nearly Dh2 million annually. He said the child requires round-the-clock care, specialised feeding, and lifelong therapy.
The mother, who had recently married and hoped for a peaceful family life, was left devastated. “She lives in constant grief, seeing her child in pain and unable to move or speak,” the court documents stated.
After reviewing medical reports and expert opinions, the court found that the doctors’ negligence during childbirth directly caused the baby’s severe brain injury. The judges ruled that both doctors and the hospital were jointly liable and ordered them to pay Dh700,000 in compensation, along with legal interest from the date of judgment until full payment.
The ruling underscores the need for strict adherence to medical standards and vigilant monitoring in maternity care to prevent avoidable tragedies.
