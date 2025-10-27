GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Baby suffers brain damage in delivery error; hospital, doctors to pay Dh700,000

Dubai court rules in favour of parents after baby suffers irreversible brain injury

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Baby left unable to walk or speak after oxygen deprivation during delivery.
Baby left unable to walk or speak after oxygen deprivation during delivery.

Dubai: The Dubai Civil Court has ordered two doctors and a hospital to pay Dh700,000 in compensation to the parents of a newborn boy who suffered permanent brain damage during childbirth, leaving him unable to eat, walk, or speak, Emarat Al Youm reported.

The tragic incident occurred after two Asian doctors failed to correctly interpret the baby’s heart monitor during labour, causing a critical delay in identifying foetal distress. The baby was born with severe oxygen deprivation, resulting in irreversible brain damage, complete cognitive loss, and multiple physical disabilities.

The High Committee for Medical Liability concluded that the care provided by the doctors fell well below accepted medical standards. The report described their actions as a “gross error” and attributed 75 per cent of the responsibility to the obstetrician and 25 per cent to the general practitioner assisting her.

The baby’s parents, both Asian nationals, filed a civil lawsuit seeking Dh30 million in damages, citing the catastrophic impact on their child and family. The father told the court he had sold everything he owned and gone into debt to pay for his son’s treatment, which costs nearly Dh2 million annually. He said the child requires round-the-clock care, specialised feeding, and lifelong therapy.

The mother, who had recently married and hoped for a peaceful family life, was left devastated. “She lives in constant grief, seeing her child in pain and unable to move or speak,” the court documents stated.

After reviewing medical reports and expert opinions, the court found that the doctors’ negligence during childbirth directly caused the baby’s severe brain injury. The judges ruled that both doctors and the hospital were jointly liable and ordered them to pay Dh700,000 in compensation, along with legal interest from the date of judgment until full payment.

The ruling underscores the need for strict adherence to medical standards and vigilant monitoring in maternity care to prevent avoidable tragedies.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Dubai

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

65-year-old plays clarinet during brain surgery

65-year-old plays clarinet during brain surgery

1m read
Dubai Court holds medical center accountable for misdiagnosis

Court orders Dh1.5 million compensation for negligence

2m read
Altaher underwent advanced jaw prosthesis.

Disfigured by jaw tumour, Dubai man can speak again

3m read
Abu Dhabi ruling: No refund for cancelled wedding fees

Five sentenced in plot to frame a doctor in Kuwait

1m read