Dubai Police launch ‘Speak Out’ campaign to protect women

Initiative urges women to report abuse and assures full legal protection
Dubai: Dubai Police has launched the ‘Speak Out’ community awareness campaign, urging women to report abuse and assuring them of full legal protection, as part of the UAE’s designation of 2026 as the Year of the Family.
Led by the General Department of Human Rights, in collaboration with the General Department of Community Happiness, the campaign aims to raise awareness of women’s protection rights and strengthen family stability through greater legal and social understanding.
The initiative highlights safeguards under Federal Decree Law No. 10 of 2019 on protection from domestic violence. The law criminalises all forms of abuse and guarantees legal, social and psychological support for victims. The campaign stresses that seeking help is a legal right and that all reports are handled with confidentiality and professionalism.
Lieutenant Colonel Dr Ali Mohammed Almatrooshi, Director of the Child and Women Protection Department, said the campaign reflects Dubai Police’s strong commitment to human rights, with women’s rights at its core. He said the initiative aims to build trust, encourage women to report abuse without fear, and ensure swift, discreet responses that respect privacy.
Protecting women from domestic violence, he added, is a shared social and moral responsibility and a key pillar of strong families and a safe society. “Women are never alone, and an integrated system of legal, humanitarian and social support is always available,” he said.
Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Al Huwaidi, Director of the Security Awareness Department at the General Department of Community Happiness, stressed the role of society in rejecting silence in cases of abuse. He said early reporting helps prevent escalation and reduces long-term psychological and social harm.
The ‘Speak Out’ campaign includes on-ground and digital awareness programmes, educational content across social media platforms, and guidance on reporting channels. These include the Women Protection Service on the Dubai Police smart app and website, the 901 contact centre for non-emergency enquiries, and 999 for emergencies.
