Dubai Police launch ‘Speak Out’ campaign to protect women

The initiative highlights safeguards under Federal Decree Law No. 10 of 2019 on protection from domestic violence. The law criminalises all forms of abuse and guarantees legal, social and psychological support for victims. The campaign stresses that seeking help is a legal right and that all reports are handled with confidentiality and professionalism.

Protecting women from domestic violence, he added, is a shared social and moral responsibility and a key pillar of strong families and a safe society. “Women are never alone, and an integrated system of legal, humanitarian and social support is always available,” he said.

Lieutenant Colonel Dr Ali Mohammed Almatrooshi, Director of the Child and Women Protection Department, said the campaign reflects Dubai Police’s strong commitment to human rights, with women’s rights at its core. He said the initiative aims to build trust, encourage women to report abuse without fear, and ensure swift, discreet responses that respect privacy.

