Sharjah renews call to protect women on global anti-violence day

Ismail reaffirmed the emirate’s commitment to supporting survivors of abuse through a wide network of social, psychological, legal and economic services. “Violence against women is not fate, nor something we can remain silent about. It requires a clear and united stance to change it,” she said.

“Protecting women is a national duty, and the responsibility lies with all of us,” she said during an event held at the House of Wisdom under the theme “Empowering Women Begins with Protecting Them.”

“Women make up half of society and are the foundation on which generations are raised. If a woman is abused and left without support, future generations will struggle to face life’s challenges,” she said.

The centre provides shelter, legal advice, psychological and social counselling, and rehabilitation programmes aimed at restoring independence and dignity. She explained that the centre’s approach is built on the vision of moving women “from protection to empowerment” and contributing to a society free of violence and discrimination.

She explained the historical roots of the UN’s decision to designate November 25 as a Global Day of Awareness—recalling the 1960 assassination of the Mirabal sisters in the Dominican Republic, who became symbols of resistance to injustice.

One in three women worldwide experiences physical or sexual violence, often at the hands of their partner, according to UN statistics highlighted by Dr. Nibal. Only 52% of women globally can freely make decisions about their sexual and reproductive health, while women make up 71% of human trafficking victims.

