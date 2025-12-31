GOLD/FOREX
Sharjah announces free public parking on New Year’s Day 2026

Public parking free across Sharjah, excluding smart and paid zones

Public parking in Sharjah will be free to mark the New Year celebrations.
Sharjah Municipality has announced that public parking in the emirate will be free on Thursday, January 2026, to mark the occasion of the New Year.

The exemption excludes smart parking lots and paid public parking areas that operate daily and on official holidays, clearly indicated by blue instruction signs.

Motorists are advised to follow the signage to avoid fines.

