Sharjah announces free public parking on New Year’s Day 2026

Public parking free across Sharjah, excluding smart and paid zones
Sharjah Municipality has announced that public parking in the emirate will be free on Thursday, January 2026, to mark the occasion of the New Year.
The exemption excludes smart parking lots and paid public parking areas that operate daily and on official holidays, clearly indicated by blue instruction signs.
Motorists are advised to follow the signage to avoid fines.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox