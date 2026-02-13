GOLD/FOREX
iPhone 17e could arrive soon — everything about specs, price, and features

New leaks reveal faster chip, MagSafe support and improved connectivity

Areeba Hashmi, Special to Gulf News
Apple is gearing up to unveil its latest affordable smartphone, the iPhone 17e.
Dubai: Apple is gearing up to unveil its latest affordable smartphone, the iPhone 17e, with industry insiders suggesting an announcement could come as early as next week. If the rumours prove accurate, this marks the second iteration of Apple's "e" series, following last year's iPhone 16e launch.

When will Apple announce the iPhone 17e?

Multiple sources point to a late February reveal, though the exact date remains uncertain. German tech publication Macwelt initially suggested Thursday 19 February, which would mark exactly one year since the iPhone 16e's debut. However, Apple rarely unveils products on Thursdays, making this timing somewhat unusual.

According to a post on X from usually reliable Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, citing unnamed Apple retail employees, supplies of the iPhone 16e have “basically dried out.” Inventory shortages like this often signal that a device is nearing discontinuation, typically ahead of a replacement launch.

A more likely scenario sees Apple dropping the news between 23 and 25 February, with Wednesday 25 February appearing particularly probable.

Last year, the company announced the iPhone 16e via a simple press release rather than a flashy keynote event, and it seems set to follow the same low-key approach this time around.

What's new this time

The iPhone 17e will likely maintain the same 6.1-inch OLED display as its predecessor, complete with the traditional notch at the top rather than the Dynamic Island found on premium models. Some reports suggest slightly slimmer bezels, but overall, the changes appear minimal from the outside.

The real improvements lie beneath the surface. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a journalist with a strong track record on Apple predictions, the iPhone 17e will pack four significant upgrades:

The A19 chip - the same processor found in the flagship iPhone 17 - represents a notable step up from last year's A18 chip. This should deliver snappier performance across the board.

MagSafe support finally arrives on Apple's budget phone. The iPhone 16e only offered basic wireless charging at 7.5W, but the new model could support Apple's faster MagSafe standard at up to 25W, along with compatibility with magnetic accessories.

Apple's latest C1X modem replaces the older C1 chip, potentially improving cellular connectivity.

The N1 chip handles Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Thread connectivity, bringing the budget model more in line with Apple's premium offerings.

The camera situation

Camera upgrades appear less generous. The iPhone 17e will likely retain the same 48-megapixel rear camera as its predecessor, which means it continues to lag behind the multi-lens setups on more expensive iPhones.

There's some speculation about an improved 18-megapixel front camera with Centre Stage support, but this rumour hasn't gained widespread traction among usually reliable sources.

How much will it cost?

Here's some welcome news: the iPhone 17e is expected to maintain the same $599 (Dh2,599 in the UAE) starting price as the iPhone 16e. In a market where prices seem to creep upwards each year, keeping costs stable whilst adding new features represents decent value.

This pricing strategy makes sense given reports that the iPhone 16e hasn't set sales records alight. Apple appears keen to make its most affordable iPhone more appealing, particularly in emerging markets and to business customers.

Is it worth the wait?

The iPhone 17e won't turn heads with revolutionary design, but for anyone seeking an affordable entry point into Apple's ecosystem, the upgrades look meaningful. MagSafe support alone addresses one of the biggest omissions from last year's model, whilst the A19 chip ensures the phone won't feel sluggish for years to come.

With Google's Pixel 10a also expected around the same time, the budget smartphone segment is heating up.

We'll know for certain within days whether these rumours materialise, but all signs point to Apple giving its most affordable iPhone a quiet but worthwhile refresh.

Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiSpecial to Gulf News
