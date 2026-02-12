From button layouts to battery, there's a lot to watch out for in the new iPhone
Apple may not have lifted the curtain on its first foldable iPhone yet, but leaks are already giving us a sense of what it could feel like in your hands, and it looks like this device might make you rethink everything you know about iPhone ergonomics.
According to Weibo leaker Instant Digital, the button layout alone could force regular iPhone users to 'remap their muscle memory.' While the power and camera buttons remain on the right, the volume buttons reportedly move to the top right, a nod to iPad-style controls rather than the usual left-side setup on iPhones.
The same post sheds light on other specs. The front camera may adopt a punch-hole design, unlike the familiar Dynamic Island, and Apple seems to be skipping Face ID in favour of Touch ID. On the back, the dual-camera setup could be arranged horizontally instead of vertically, breaking Apple’s usual design tradition. Leaks hint at a white chassis with a contrasting black camera module and promise the largest battery Apple has ever packed into an iPhone, a feature that will surely appeal to heavy users.
The foldable iPhone is rumoured to include:
Dual rear cameras: 48MP main + 48MP ultra-wide
Front punch-hole camera for selfies
Under-display camera inside the fold, possibly 24MP
Touch ID instead of Face ID
Large inner display (~7.8 inches) and smaller cover screen (~5.5 inches)
A20 chip built on TSMC’s 2nm process for 15% faster performance and 30% better efficiency
New in-house C2 modem for improved connectivity
The foldable’s screen could be where Apple sets itself apart. MacRumors cites The Elec, reporting that Apple is experimenting with two protective films: PET, the standard plastic used in most foldables, and clear polyimide (CPI), a tougher alternative that could resist scratches and scuffs better than current models. CPI is more expensive but may help Apple address a major gripe users have with foldables: fragile screens.
South Korea’s Kolon Industry is reportedly the frontrunner to supply CPI film, while China-based Lens Technology could provide the ultra-thin glass and manage bonding between layers. The goal? A crease-free, durable display that feels premium in daily use.
Apple may pack four cameras across the foldable device: two on the back, one under-display, and one on the outer screen. The inner display’s under-display camera could be 24MP, surpassing current Android foldables. The rear cameras are rumoured to include a 48MP main and 48MP ultra-wide lens, with no telephoto lens in sight.
If these leaks hold, Apple could launch the foldable iPhone in the latter half of 2026, possibly alongside the iPhone 18 lineup in September. While we still have months to wait, the leaks suggest Apple is taking no shortcuts.