The same post sheds light on other specs. The front camera may adopt a punch-hole design, unlike the familiar Dynamic Island, and Apple seems to be skipping Face ID in favour of Touch ID. On the back, the dual-camera setup could be arranged horizontally instead of vertically, breaking Apple’s usual design tradition. Leaks hint at a white chassis with a contrasting black camera module and promise the largest battery Apple has ever packed into an iPhone, a feature that will surely appeal to heavy users.