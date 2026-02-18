Early One UI animations reveal a dramatically wider Galaxy Fold design
Dubai: Samsung appears to be preparing something genuinely different in the world of folding phones, and the latest leaks suggest it could arrive sooner than expected.
This week brought the first real visual evidence of Samsung's long-rumoured "Wide Fold" device, courtesy of animations discovered inside early builds of One UI 9, Samsung's next major software update. The animations, uncovered by Android Authority, show a folding phone that opens up to reveal an unusually wide interior display, significantly broader than anything Samsung has released before.
The device is labelled with the codename H8, which connects to the model number SM-F971U that has been circulating in leaks for several months.
Whilst the animations are basic and don't show details like camera placement, they do give a clear sense of the phone's overall shape and proportions.
When the front screen image from the leaked animation was analysed, it revealed a nearly perfect 16:10 aspect ratio. To put that in context, the original Google Pixel Fold, which was itself considered unusually wide when it launched in 2023, used a 17.4:9 aspect ratio. Samsung's Wide Fold appears to go even further.
The inner display also looks significantly broader than the Galaxy Z Fold 7, with an estimated aspect ratio of roughly 9:7 compared to the Fold 7's 1.11:1 ratio. In simple terms, this phone would be noticeably wider both when closed and when opened compared to any previous Galaxy Fold model.
The timing of this new form factor is not accidental. Samsung appears to be responding directly to persistent rumours surrounding Apple's entry into the foldable market, which has been heavily tipped for a 2026 debut.
Rather than wait to see what Apple does, Samsung seems to be experimenting early with a wider design that might appeal to users who find the current generation of foldables too narrow for comfortable everyday use.
This is not the first time Samsung has tried something bold in response to competition. Last year saw a similar exercise that did not quite land as intended, but the company appears undeterred.
If the leaked animations are accurate, Samsung's Wide Fold could offer a significantly better experience for watching films and videos compared to current foldable phones. The nearly square inner display of existing models has long felt cramped for anything other than productivity tasks like spreadsheets or split-screen multitasking. A wider screen would make the device feel less constrained and more versatile for media consumption.
The outer screen, with its 16:10 ratio, also raises interesting questions. Will it feel comfortable to type on compared to the ultra-tall screens found on most modern smartphones? Will apps display better or worse on such an unusual shape? These are questions that can only be answered once real devices are in people's hands.
The presence of the Wide Fold in One UI 9 suggests Samsung could be planning to launch the device alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 sometime this summer. That timeline would make sense if Samsung wants to get ahead of any potential Apple announcement later in the year.
Summer might still feel distant, but if the pace of leaks continues at this rate, it may not be long before actual photos of the device begin surfacing online.
What is particularly interesting about the Wide Fold is what it says about the current state of foldable phones. For a while, it seemed like the industry had settled on a single design language, with Samsung, Google and others converging around similar form factors. The original Pixel Fold stood out precisely because it dared to be different, but Google itself abandoned that approach with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
Now Samsung appears ready to experiment again, and that is genuinely exciting. Foldables are still a relatively new category, and seeing companies willing to try genuinely different designs suggests the technology has not yet reached its final form.
Plenty of questions remain unanswered. Will the Wide Fold cost more than the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8? How will Samsung market two foldable devices that presumably share most of their core specifications aside from screen size and shape? Will there be compromises in battery life, weight or durability to accommodate the wider design?
For now, all we have are animations pulled from early software builds. But if history is any guide, these sorts of leaks tend to prove fairly accurate. Samsung showed similar animations for its TriFold months before the official announcement, and those turned out to match the final product quite closely.
One thing is clear: foldables are not quite out of their experimental phase yet, and that is probably a good thing for anyone who enjoys watching this space evolve.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.