Right now, the S22+ continues to answer calls, document memories, survive all falls
In 2022, after some mental gymnastics, I decided to buy the Samsung S22+. Despite having used phones for nearly 18 years, I had never really paid attention to benchmarks or the detailed specifications that distinguish one model from another.
Did it have a good camera? Absolutely. And the battery, well, when I say ‘good enough,’ I mean could it survive hours of scrolling through Instagram, Twitter, and WhatsApp? Honestly, no phone can quite manage that, and let’s be clear about it.
The Samsung Galaxy S22+ has been a dependable companion for nearly four years now. And yet, as I read about the growing buzz around the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and the wider S26 series, I can feel the pull. The upgrades sound polished, powerful and undeniably tempting, the kind that make you question whether it’s finally time to move on.
Early reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could feature a more advanced chipset designed to handle heavier AI workloads, along with improvements to battery efficiency and zoom capabilities. The wider S26 lineup is also expected to focus on better thermal management, brighter displays, and extended software support.
Yet, the Galaxy S22+ hasn’t failed me, at all. In the past four years, I’ve taken some of the best photos from vacations and at home with it, my dog Loki, my muse would silently vouch for it.
The back panel still feels good as new and practical. It doesn’t cling to fingerprints or sweat, something I appreciate living in a hot climate where glossy phones quickly turn into smudge magnets. The phone sits comfortably in my hand, too. My protective case is the one that’s battered and dog-eared.
The glass has held up reasonably well in my case and I have dropped this phone many, many times. I’m not the most cautious of mortals, so I’ve dropped it on roads, stairs, granite floors and this glass has still held up strong. There are very faint light scratches, which do nevertheless remind me that it isn’t invincible.
Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy S22+ runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and this is where its biggest weakness quietly reveals itself.
For everyday tasks, social media scrolling, streaming, messaging, navigation, and juggling multiple apps — the phone remains smooth and dependable. It doesn’t stutter through routine use, and most days, it feels perfectly adequate.
The limitations become clearer during heavier use. Graphically demanding games like PUBG push the processor hard, and after about an hour, the phone begins to heat up and performance starts to dip. Lag creeps in, frames drop, and the experience becomes less consistent. The same heating can occur during extended outdoor camera use or while running Android Auto for long stretches.
In short, if you’re a serious mobile gamer looking for sustained peak performance, this isn’t a device built for marathon sessions.
This is also where the Samsung Galaxy S26 series makes a stronger case. With a newer-generation processor built on a more efficient architecture and expected improvements in thermal management, sustained gaming and AI-heavy tasks should run more smoothly. The kind of throttling I notice after prolonged use is precisely the area newer hardware aims to improve and that’s a significant upgrade for power users.
The camera system remains a reliable workhorse. Colours are punchy, the 3x optical zoom is still crisp for portraits, and it delivers consistent results for vacations and daily life. While it doesn't have the massive 200MP sensors or the instant AI-object removal speeds, it hasn't fallen into 'obsolete' territory. For 90% of users, the 50MP main sensor still hits the sweet spot of detail and file size.
But here’s the nuance: are today’s improvements transformative or incremental?
For social media, casual photography, and even light editing, the S22+ still performs confidently. The front camera could be better in challenging lighting, but for someone who doesn’t live on selfie mode, it’s more than adequate.
Meanwhile, the S26 Ultra’s upgraded zoom system and improved low-light processing may deliver sharper night shots and better long-range detail. If you’re someone who shoots concerts, wildlife, or relies heavily on 10x+ zoom, that’s meaningful. For my dog, sunsets, and travel photography, my S22+ has rarely left me wanting.
Battery life was my biggest concern before buying the Samsung Galaxy S22+, and in the first few weeks, that concern felt justified. The drain seemed faster than I expected, and I questioned whether I had made the right choice.
Over time, though, both the phone and I adjusted. I turned off unnecessary background features, tweaked display brightness, and became more careful of how I used certain apps. Whether through software optimisation or habit changes, or a mix of both, the battery performance gradually stabilised.
It isn’t class-leading, and it won’t stretch effortlessly into a second day of heavy use, but it’s far from unmanageable. What it offers instead is predictability: a full day with moderate use, a quick top-up when needed, and enough consistency that I no longer think about it constantly.
One UI remains one of the phone’s biggest strengths. There’s a clean layout and it has deep customisation. Useful features that don’t feel gimmicky.
Fast fingerprint sensor.
Secure Folder for privacy.
Double-tap to wake/sleep
Battery and display optimisation controls.
It will be four years with my phone this June, which makes me pause and genuinely ask whether I need to move on to the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra or even the wider S26 series, simply because it exists.
On paper, the upgrade makes a compelling case: Anewer and more efficient flagship chipset, better sustained gaming performance without the familiar heating, AI features that are integrated more deeply into the system, stronger zoom and low-light photography, and likely longer software support that stretches further into the future.
But upgrading wouldn’t just mean gaining new hardware; it would also mean replacing a phone that has already paid for itself, that still manages my daily routine without friction, and that does its job without demanding to be replaced. There’s also a certain satisfaction in not upgrading simply because the marketing cycle tells me it’s time.
The S26 series looks impressive, it should, because that’s how progress works, but the real question isn’t whether it’s better in absolute terms. It’s whether it’s significantly better for the way I actually use my phone.
Right now, my S22+ continues to answer calls, document memories, survive my clumsiness without protest, and that kind of reliability might matter more than the promise of something newer and shinier.
Last words? The truth is, smartphones age differently now. The jumps between generations feel smaller, but the marketing feels louder. Every launch makes the previous model seem suddenly obsolete, even when nothing in your daily routine has actually changed.