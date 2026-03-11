The realme C75 is an affordable yet surprisingly robust smartphone designed for users who prioritise battery life, durability and generous storage at a budget-friendly price. The device features a 6.72-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 1080 × 2400 resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, offering smooth scrolling and vibrant visuals for streaming videos, browsing and gaming. Powered by a MediaTek Helio processor paired with 8GB RAM, the phone handles everyday tasks such as messaging, social media and light gaming with reasonable efficiency. One of its standout features is the massive 6000mAh battery, which easily supports extended use throughout the day and can be topped up with 45W wired fast charging, while reverse wired charging allows the phone to act as a power bank for smaller devices. Photography is handled by a 50MP main camera with a secondary sensor that captures clear, detailed images in good lighting conditions, alongside an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Running on Android 14 with Realme UI 5.0, the phone also includes practical features such as a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C connectivity and OTG support. Notably, the device is built with durability in mind, offering IP68/IP69 dust and water resistance and MIL-STD-810H certification, making it more rugged than many phones in this price segment. With 256GB of storage, it provides ample space for apps, photos and videos, making it a strong option for users who want high capacity without paying a premium. At around Dh539 in the UAE, the realme C75 represents excellent value and could make a practical Eid gift for students, first-time smartphone users or anyone seeking a dependable secondary device with long battery life and solid everyday performance.