Latest mid-range phone focuses on AI, durability and affordability.
Google has unveiled the Google Pixel 10a, its latest mid-range smartphone aimed at delivering flagship-style AI features, camera performance and long-term software support at a lower price point.
In a blog announcement, Google said the Pixel 10a starts at $499, positioning it as an affordable entry into its Pixel ecosystem while incorporating many of the company’s advanced AI-powered tools and camera capabilities.
The device features a 6.3-inch Actua display, improved durability with Gorilla Glass 7i and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, making it the most durable A-series Pixel so far, according to Google. The company also said the phone offers over 30 hours of battery life and introduces Satellite SOS support to the A-series for the first time, allowing users to contact emergency services even without cellular coverage.
Google has also emphasized sustainability in the Pixel 10a’s design. The handset uses recycled cobalt, copper, gold and tungsten, along with a recycled aluminum frame and plastic back, reflecting broader industry efforts to reduce the environmental footprint of consumer electronics.
The Pixel 10a continues Google’s focus on photography, featuring a 48-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens, supported by software tools such as Night Sight and Macro Focus. Google’s A-series devices have built a reputation for delivering strong camera performance relative to price, relying heavily on software-driven image processing and AI enhancements.
Preorders in the US have already opened ahead of the phone’s official release on March 5, 2026, with incentives such as store credits or bundled Pixel Buds offered through select retailers.
Early hands-on reports suggest the Pixel 10a builds on last year’s model with incremental upgrades, including stronger display glass, higher brightness and faster charging, though some advanced AI features available on higher-end Pixel phones remain exclusive due to hardware limits.
The handset also comes with long-term software support — up to seven years of updates — reflecting on a growing trend toward extending smartphone lifespan.