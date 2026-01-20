Nothing Phone 4a, Pro and 'Mini' to drop in March? What leakers show

Specs, price and rollout of rumoured Nothing phone models set to drop in time for MWC
Rumours are swirling around: Nothing Phone (4a) and (4a) Pro, are set to drop in March.
Both are expected to feature Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chips, UFS 3.1 storage for faster performance, LPDDR4x RAM, and colours including red and pink, at competitive price points.
So far, leaks also show a compact Nothing Phone (4) Mini, showcasing redesigned Glyphs, appealing to small-phone fans.
Leaks, as cited by Concept Phones, also hint at triple 50MP cameras on the Pro, 120Hz AMOLED displays, and eSIM support.
The phone will also reportedly come with smart home integration features, potentially challenging Android giants.
Still, nothing is official until the actual rollout date.
What we know so far.
The Nothing 4 series pricing is expected to have a potential price hike over the (3a) series, which starts at $379 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage model in the US.
The more powerful Phone (3a) Pro is priced at $459 for the same storage, as per tech trade mag CNET.
In general, these price points offer good value with strong performance and a unique design for mid-range gadgets.
As Nothing teases “2026, incoming”, it promises a year of bold colours, AI smarts, and mid-range power — keeping the brand’s “making tech fun again” ethos alive.
Insiders point to a March 2026 reveal, timed for the Mobile World Congress (MWC), the world's largest and most influential tech event, held annually in Barcelona.
The flagship Nothing Phone (3) launched in mid-2025 (around July), powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 or similar, with Nothing OS 4.0 (based on Android 16) rolled out starting late 2025.
Mid-range "a" series like Nothing Phone (3a), (3a) Pro, and (3a) Lite were released in 2025 (Lite in October 2025).
The next expected releases are mid-range models like Nothing Phone (4a) and (4a) Pro, with leaks pointing to a launch around March 2026 ( tied to MWC).
The main flagship Nothing Phone (4) is expected sometime in mid-2026 (leaks suggest around June-July 2026), but details are very sparse — some outdated rumours mix old chipsets or specs.
No credible leaks mention a "Mini" version (smaller form factor like the iPhone Mini line or compact variants seen in other brands).
On January 15, 2026, the X account @NothingNewsroom, a community page dedicated to Nothing and its sub-brand CMF, dropped an intriguing post that's sparking buzz among tech enthusiasts.
The post combines speculative specs with eye-catching renders, and teases rumored details about the upcoming Nothing Phone 4a and 4a Pro models.
Let's break it down.
Rumoured Specs: Mid-range upgrade with a catch
The post highlights several key rumoured features for the Phone 4a lineup, positioning it as an evolution of Nothing's affordable "a" series, which has built a reputation for blending unique design with solid performance.
According to the details shared:
Storage: UFS 3.1 storage is mentioned as a step up, promising faster read/write speeds compared to the UFS 2.2 in previous models like the Phone 3a.
RAM: It's paired with LPDDR4x RAM, which is a bit dated — a potential bottleneck for multitasking.
Processor: Both the 4a and 4a Pro are tipped to use Snapdragon 7-series chips from Qualcomm. Leaks suggest the base 4a might stick with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 for efficiency, while the Pro could get the more powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, offering better graphics and AI capabilities.
Pricing: A potential price hike is flagged, with the new models possibly costing more than the Phone 3a series (which started around $379 for the base model).
Nothing CEO Carl Pei has publicly noted surging memory costs due to the AI boom, potentially leading to 30% increases across brands.
These specs suggest Nothing is aiming to keep the series competitive in the mid-range market, though higher prices could make it a tougher sell against rivals like Google's Pixel a-series or Samsung's A-line.
All signs point to March 2026, following Nothing's pattern of early-year releases for its budget-friendly lineup.
The post has elicited a range of responses in the replies, reflecting the polarising nature of Nothing's bold choices. Some users are hyped, but others are skeptical.
In a market squeezed by rising component costs, Nothing's challenge will be justifying any price bump without skimping on features.
If these rumours hold, the Phone 4a could appeal to design-focused buyers seeking something different from the sea of slab phones, but it might struggle against value kings like the Pixel 8a or Samsung Galaxy A55.
Whether these renders are official leaks or community concepts remains unclear — but they've certainly stirred the pot.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox