Nothing Phone 4a, Pro and 'Mini' to drop in March? What leakers show

Storage: UFS 3.1 storage is mentioned as a step up, promising faster read/write speeds compared to the UFS 2.2 in previous models like the Phone 3a.

RAM: It's paired with LPDDR4x RAM, which is a bit dated — a potential bottleneck for multitasking.

Processor: Both the 4a and 4a Pro are tipped to use Snapdragon 7-series chips from Qualcomm. Leaks suggest the base 4a might stick with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 for efficiency, while the Pro could get the more powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, offering better graphics and AI capabilities.