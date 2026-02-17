Apple’s Macbook for the masses at $599? What the leaks are screaming

Apple just teased a March 4 launch of low-cost Macs, rumour machine goes on steroids
Apple just teased a March 4, 2026 launch, and the rumour machine has gone on steroids.
The buzz? A “MacBook for the masses” that could shake up the laptop market the way the iPhone SE shook up smartphones.
Leakers say yes — and it could start as low as $599, while a slightly soupled-up version could go for $699, as per Apple Hub.
South Korean leaker , an analyst an Cintrini, claimed in August that the move could lead to a potential “turbulence” in the tech world.
Apple has not confirmed the plans.
The new model is rumored to start between$599 and $699 — a sharp drop from the current$999 entry price for the MacBook Air, or $899 under Apple's student discount.
“Such a move would mark the first time in years that Apple has broken its long-standing MacBook price floor, posing a significant threat to non-Apple brands and potentially triggering turbulence across the supply chain,” Jukan added.
Instead of the usual M-series muscle, this more affordable MacBook is rumoured to run on an A-series iPhone chip, likely the A18 Pro chip — similar to how Apple previously used iPhone processors in entry-level iPads.
Think: solid everyday performance, crazy battery life, and lower cost.
12.9-inch display (likely LCD, not mini-LED)
A18 Pro chip (not M-series)
8GB RAM base model
256GB storage
Aluminum chassis (because Apple doesn’t do plastic)
Fewer ports (don’t expect a port party)
Rollout is reportedly set for March 4, 2026, meaning millions of these units are now being prepped for shipment.
Apple aims to return total MacBook shipments to the COVID-19 peak of around 25 million units in 2026 (vs. an estimated 20 million units in 2025). The more-affordable MacBook is projected to account for 5–7 million units for 2026.
Potential casing colours: silver, blue, pink, and yellow.
No — not according to current leaks.
Why? The affordable A17-powered MacBook slated for 4Q25 production will not include touch support.
Apple appears to be reserving that feature for higher-end OLED MacBook Pro models.
A second-generation version of the budget MacBook, expected around 2027, is still under discussion — and could possibly add touch.
Apple has been expanding access to creative tools like Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro through new subscription tiers.
A cheaper MacBook lowers the entry barrier for students, creators, and emerging markets.
More hardware → More users → More creativity → More ecosystem lock-in: classic Apple strategy.
If the March 4 event pans out and delivers the long-rumoured budget MacBook, 2026 could mark:
The rise of a true mass-market Mac
The first serious steps toward touch-enabled MacBooks
A gradual merging of Mac and iPad workflows
One thing is clear: Apple isn’t just launching a laptop.