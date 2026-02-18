Leaks suggest Apple may be preparing its most affordable MacBook yet
Apple isn’t sticking to its usual Cupertino script this time.
The tech giant is set to host its first event of 2026 on March 4, branded a 'special Apple experience' and instead of a single-stage showcase at headquarters, Apple is going global. The event will unfold simultaneously across three cities: New York, London and Shanghai.
Invites sent to select media feature a striking 3D Apple logo made up of yellow, green and blue discs, a design that could be teasing colour options for what may become Apple’s first-ever low-cost MacBook. The showcase kicks off at 9am EST (6pm Dubai time) in New York, with parallel sessions running in London and Shanghai.
An affordable MacBook
Whispers from the leak circuit suggest Apple may be preparing its most affordable MacBook yet and the price tag could turn heads.
According to Apple Hub, the entry model may start at just $599, with a slightly upgraded version landing around $699. If accurate, that would mark a significant shift from the current $999 starting price of the MacBook Air, or $899 with Apple’s student discount.
The rumoured low-cost MacBook expected in silver, blue, pink and yellow would dramatically undercut Apple’s existing laptop lineup. Reports suggest the device could feature an iPhone chip, further signalling Apple’s attempt to rethink what an entry-level Mac can be.
South Korean leaker @jukan05, an analyst at Cintrini, previously claimed in August that such a move could create “turbulence” in the tech world.
Apple has not officially confirmed any of these plans.
iPhone 17e
Also expected to debut is the iPhone 17e, positioned as the company’s more affordable iPhone. The device is tipped to receive some meaningful upgrades, including the addition of Dynamic Island and MagSafe charging.
Under the hood, it is said to feature the A19 chipset along with a faster C1X modem. However, despite the internal improvements, the overall design is expected to remain largely unchanged.
According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is preparing a major silicon transition for its laptop lineup. The MacBook Air is expected to be refreshed with the new M5 chip, while the MacBook Pro could see an early-year upgrade to M5 Pro and M5 Max processors. These updates are rumored to focus on internal performance gains rather than design overhauls.
On the tablet front, reports from MacRumors and 9to5Mac suggest that the iPad Air will finally receive the M4 chipset, which debuted in the Pro models last year. Meanwhile, the 12th-generation iPad is tipped to move to the A18 Bionic chipset, a move designed to bring 'Apple Intelligence' capabilities to the entry-level model for the first time.
Software and AI are also expected to take center stage. OSXDaily and AppleInsider report that iOS 26.4 will feature significant Siri updates, potentially integrating more advanced LLM (Large Language Model) features. However, analysts at Bloomberg warn that a broader, ground-up AI overhaul may still be delayed until later in the year.