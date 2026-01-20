Leaks hint at under-screen Face ID, new chip, variable-aperture camera
Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are rumoured to launch in September 2026, potentially bringing the biggest hardware updates to the iPhone in years.
Reports cited by Forbes suggest that a lower-cost iPhone 17e could launch within a month, hinting that Apple is moving to a staggered, two-season release strategy. Leaks indicate that the iPhone 18 Pro models will arrive first, followed by the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2.
YouTuber Jon Prosser (Front Page Tech) reports that Apple is testing significant enhancements for the iPhone 18 series, including under-display Face ID, a redesigned Dynamic Island, a variable-aperture camera, satellite-based 5G support, and new in-house chips.
According to tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo (translated by Apple Hub and shared on X), the iPhone 18 may have a 6.27-inch LTPO display with 120 Hz, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to match the iPhone 17 Pro with a 6.9-inch screen.
The standard iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 will retain Dynamic Island and 120 Hz LTPO displays, with 6.3-inch and 6.5-inch screens, respectively.
The iPhone 18 Pro will resemble its predecessor from the back, but the front design will see notable changes, including Face ID sensors moving under the display.
Under-display Face ID: Only a small front camera cutout will remain, positioned in the top-left corner.
Dynamic Island: With less hardware at the top, it may shrink but continue functioning as a software feature for Live Activities and notifications.
New colours: Rumoured shades include Burgundy, Brown, and Purple, with Burgundy highlighted in leaks.
iPhone 18: 6.3-inch LTPO, 120 Hz, Dynamic Island
iPhone Air 2: 6.5-inch LTPO, 120 Hz, Dynamic Island
iPhone 18 Pro: 6.3-inch LTPO, 120 Hz, under-screen Face ID
iPhone 18 Pro Max: 6.9-inch LTPO, 120 Hz, under-screen Face ID
The iPhone 18 Pro may feature a variable-aperture main camera that:
Opens wider in low light for improved exposure
Closes in bright conditions to control light
Produces more natural background blur
Could be limited to the Pro Max model
Apple may also simplify the camera control button, removing capacitive touch and retaining only pressure sensitivity, improving usability and lowering manufacturing costs.
Apple is reportedly developing satellite-based 5G, expanding beyond emergency SOS functions. If fully implemented, users could access basic networks even in areas without traditional coverage, though this remains a long-term project.
A20 Pro chip: Built on a 2nm process for improved performance and efficiency
C2 modem: Replaces Qualcomm chips in Pro models, offering faster, more efficient cellular performance while reducing reliance on external suppliers
The most noticeable changes appear on the front of the iPhone 18 Pro. The familiar pill-shaped cutout may shrink, as Apple reportedly plans to move Face ID components under the display.
The selfie camera could be repositioned to the top-left corner, a shift from the centered placement used in previous models.
Leaked renders suggest the iPhone 18 Pro may launch in Burgundy, Brown, and Purple, with Burgundy prominently showcased.
Apple may replace the capacitive camera control button with a pressure-based mechanism, making it more reliable and easier to use, particularly for those who prefer tactile feedback.
The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to feature a 6.3-inch display, while the Pro Max could come with a larger 5100mAh battery. Battery details for the standard Pro model remain unconfirmed.
According to rumours, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max may launch at Apple’s usual September 2026 event, with the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 potentially following in March 2027. Final specifications may differ.
Display size leaks come from Digital Chat Station, a tipster with over three million followers on Weibo, who has previously shared accurate Apple information. All specifications remain unofficial and are subject to change.
