Transparent backs, under-display Face ID: Why iPhone 18 Pro leads with major upgrades
Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are shaping up to be the company’s most advanced smartphones yet. Apple is reportedly changing its launch schedule: the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the first foldable iPhone are expected in fall 2026, while the more affordable iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e models may arrive in spring 2027.
Even though the official launch is over a year away, leaks reveal exciting upgrades—from cutting-edge camera technology and refined displays to Apple’s first fully in-house modem. These enhancements promise to elevate performance, photography, and overall user experience. Here’s everything you need to know.
Sources suggest Apple’s first foldable iPhone will debut alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series in fall 2026. The device will open book-style, similar to the Galaxy Fold or Pixel Fold, with a smaller 5.5-inch outer display and a larger 7.8-inch inner display.
Design: Book-style fold, similar to Galaxy Fold or Pixel Fold. Smaller 5.5-inch outer display, larger 7.8-inch inner display.
Thickness: Rumored 4.5mm unfolded (Ming-Chi Kuo) or 4.8mm (Instant Digital).
Materials: Titanium frame for durability, aluminum for heat dissipation.
Display: Ultra-thin glass by Samsung; outer display with hole-punch camera, inner display with under-screen camera.
Design highlight: Nearly invisible crease for a seamless look.
Camera: Main and Ultra-Wide 48MP lenses.
Price: $1,800–$2,500, nearly double the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
The foldable iPhone is expected to feature a Main and Ultra-Wide 48MP camera and could cost $1,800–$2,500, nearly double the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to retain the overall look of the iPhone 17 Pro but with notable refinements. It may feature a triple-lens rear camera with a raised plateau and a Dynamic Island that could be smaller or replaced with a pinhole cutout.
According to Chinese leakers Digital Chat Station and Instant Digital (via Weibo), the rear cover might be slightly or fully transparent, with Apple testing three new colours—coffee brown, purple, and burgundy—though only one may reach production. The front camera could use Samsung’s HIIA technology, embedding it under the OLED display, and under-display Face ID is also expected.
Rear cameras: Triple-lens system with raised camera plateau
Dynamic Island: Possibly smaller, or replaced with a pinhole cutout
Rear cover: Slightly or fully transparent Ceramic Shield, potentially showing internal components
Colours: Coffee brown, purple, burgundy (only one likely to reach production)
Front camera: HIIA technology for under-display Face ID
The iPhone 18 Pro could introduce:
Variable aperture rear camera for better low-light photography and depth-of-field control.
Three-layer stacked Samsung image sensor for faster readout and lower noise.
Larger aperture lenses for improved light capture in dim conditions.
A20 chip: Built on a 2nm process using TSMC’s Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module (WMCM) technology for improved AI, speed, and battery efficiency.
C2 modem: Apple’s next-gen in-house 5G modem with mmWave support, faster connectivity, and reduced reliance on Qualcomm.
iPhone 18 Air: Expected to launch alongside Pro and foldable models in fall 2026.
iPhone 18 and 18e: Mid-tier models may release in spring 2027, with simplified camera buttons and 12GB RAM for the standard iPhone 18.
Satellite connectivity: 5G satellite internet may arrive on future models.
Camera Control button: Pressure-sensitive, dropping capacitive touch to reduce production costs.
Reports suggest Apple will adopt a new two-phase rollout, prioritising flagship and foldable models first, with mid-tier devices following later.
September 2026: Launch of iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and first foldable iPhone.
Spring 2027: iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e.
This split launch could allow Apple to prioritise high-end and foldable models first, with mid-tier phones following later.
Fall 2026: iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, and first foldable iPhone
Spring 2027: iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e
Similar to iPhone 17 Pro with refinements
Possible smaller Dynamic Island
Slightly or fully transparent back with new colours (coffee brown, purple, burgundy)
Foldable iPhone: book-style display, titanium frame, minimal crease
Triple-lens system on Pro models
Variable aperture for main lens
Three-layer stacked image sensor
Ultra-wide lens and improved low-light performance
Ultra-thin glass, HIIA (hole-in-active-area) tech
Potential under-display camera and Face ID
A20 Pro chip (TSMC 2nm)
Apple’s first in-house C2 5G modem
Faster, more efficient performance
Possible 5G satellite connectivity
Streamlined Camera Control button
Enhanced heat management for longer battery life
The iPhone 18 Pro series promises both incremental upgrades and bold innovations, including Apple’s first foldable iPhone, advanced cameras, and under-display technology, potentially redefining what users expect from flagship iPhones.
Sources: Leaks from Digital Chat Station and Instant Digital (Weibo), AppleInsider.
