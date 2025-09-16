Xiaomi 17 vs iPhone 17: Launch, tech, camera and price

Xiaomi leaps to Xiaomi 17 with bold new redesign, skips 16 series
In a surprising move, Xiaomi has announced it is skipping the Xiaomi 16 series and moving directly to the Xiaomi 17 lineup.
Now, Xiaomi has officially confirmed the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max.
The design was first leaked earlier — then pulled down — before Xiaomi finally revealed it in a teaser video on Weibo.
The skip to the number 17 signals the company’s intent: go head-to-head with Apple’s iPhone 17 series, positioning its new devices as direct competitors in the premium flagship space.
And unlike Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro, the module doesn’t just house cameras — it integrates the second display.
Both the Xiaomi 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max feature a striking new “Magic Back Screen”: A secondary display that wraps seamlessly around two of the rear cameras.
The back screen sits on an enlarged camera island that spans almost the entire width of the phone.
For now, the spotlight is on the Magic Back Screen, which could set the Pro models apart in a crowded flagship market. The Xiaomi 17 series is due out later this month.
Xiaomi previously confirmed it is skipping the Xiaomi 16 branding. It's clear the company seeks to position the Xiaomi 17 directly against Apple’s iPhone 17 series.
The latest naming is unusual:
Xiaomi 17
The Xiaomi 17 Pro (compact successor to the Xiaomi 15)
The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max (true follow-up to the Xiaomi 15 Pro)
The new look borrows ideas from both the iPhone 17 Pro and folding phones like the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Motorola Razr.
The result is a “floating” triple-camera setup paired with a rear screen.
The latest teaser shows the Magic Back Screen displaying clock faces and acting as a camera viewfinder.
These features are familiar from foldables, but Xiaomi is expected to reveal more unique functions at the full launch.
The base Xiaomi 17 won’t get the Magic Back Screen.
According to Xiaomi president Lu Weibing, the standard model is meant to be a “flagship without a price increase,” offering upgrades but staying simpler than the Pro models.
The Xiaomi 17 Ultra, however, won’t be part of this September’s launch. Fans will need to wait until 2026 for that heavyweight model.
Xiaomi has unveiled the first official look at its top-tier Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, confirming a bold redesign.
The standout feature is a large rectangular camera island with rounded corners, housing:
A primary sensor
A periscope telephoto shooter
A third ultra-wide-angle camera
The camera module also integrates a sizable rear cover display, a feature more commonly seen in foldable phones like the Mix Flip 2.
This secondary screen is expected to display essentials such as time, notifications, and even act as a camera viewfinder.
The design also carries Leica branding and an LED flash module, highlighting Xiaomi’s continued collaboration with the camera optics giant.
At the heart of the new lineup will be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, confirmed as Qualcomm’s next flagship processor.
Display sizes will vary from 6.3 inches with ultra-thin bezels on the standard model to 6.8 inches on the Pro Max. All devices will feature OLED panels with 2K resolution.
All three models — Xiaomi 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max — are set to debut with the following:
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
Leica-branded triple rear cameras
Thinner bezels
Larger batteries
Battery capacity is also getting a major boost:
Xiaomi 17: 7,000 mAh
Xiaomi 17 Pro: 6,300 mAh with wireless charging
Xiaomi 17 Pro Max: up to 7,500 mAh
On the camera front, the Pro Max leads with a Smart Sense 59050 MP main sensor, a 50 MP ultrawide, and a 50 MP periscope telephoto with macro support.
All three models are expected to carry a 50 MP autofocus selfie camera.
The Chinese digital is yet to announce pricing for the Xiaomi 17 series.
The Xiaomi 15 Pro Max is currently priced at $1,421.64 / £897.00 / €1,057.00, as per GSM Arena.
Xiaomi’s decision to jump straight to the 17 series underscores its ambition to redefine the flagship smartphone race and challenge Apple directly.
By pairing powerful hardware with an eye-catching design and advanced camera technology, the company is making it clear: the Xiaomi 17 isn’t just another Android phone — it’s a direct rival to the iPhone 17.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox