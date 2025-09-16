Xiaomi 17 vs iPhone 17: Launch, tech, camera and price

And unlike Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro, the module doesn’t just house cameras — it integrates the second display.

The skip to the number 17 signals the company’s intent: go head-to-head with Apple’s iPhone 17 series, positioning its new devices as direct competitors in the premium flagship space.

Head to head with iPhone

The design was first leaked earlier — then pulled down — before Xiaomi finally revealed it in a teaser video on Weibo.

Now, Xiaomi has officially confirmed the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max.

In a surprising move, Xiaomi has announced it is skipping the Xiaomi 16 series and moving directly to the Xiaomi 17 lineup.

The back screen sits on an enlarged camera island that spans almost the entire width of the phone.

Both the Xiaomi 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max feature a striking new “Magic Back Screen”: A secondary display that wraps seamlessly around two of the rear cameras.

For now, the spotlight is on the Magic Back Screen, which could set the Pro models apart in a crowded flagship market. The Xiaomi 17 series is due out later this month.

The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max (true follow-up to the Xiaomi 15 Pro)

The Xiaomi 17 Pro (compact successor to the Xiaomi 15)

The latest naming is unusual:

Xiaomi previously confirmed it is skipping the Xiaomi 16 branding. It's clear the company seeks to position the Xiaomi 17 directly against Apple’s iPhone 17 series.

Naming twist: 3 models in the Xiaomi 17 series

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra, however, won’t be part of this September’s launch. Fans will need to wait until 2026 for that heavyweight model.

According to Xiaomi president Lu Weibing, the standard model is meant to be a “flagship without a price increase,” offering upgrades but staying simpler than the Pro models.

The base Xiaomi 17 won’t get the Magic Back Screen.

These features are familiar from foldables, but Xiaomi is expected to reveal more unique functions at the full launch.

The latest teaser shows the Magic Back Screen displaying clock faces and acting as a camera viewfinder.

The result is a “floating” triple-camera setup paired with a rear screen.

The new look borrows ideas from both the iPhone 17 Pro and folding phones like the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Motorola Razr.

The standout feature is a large rectangular camera island with rounded corners, housing:

Xiaomi has unveiled the first official look at its top-tier Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, confirming a bold redesign.

A new look: Xiaomi 17 Pro Max

The Xiaomi 15 Pro Max is currently priced at $1,421.64 / £897.00 / €1,057.00, as per GSM Arena.

The Chinese digital is yet to announce pricing for the Xiaomi 17 series.

All three models are expected to carry a 50 MP autofocus selfie camera.

On the camera front, the Pro Max leads with a Smart Sense 59050 MP main sensor, a 50 MP ultrawide, and a 50 MP periscope telephoto with macro support.

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max: up to 7,500 mAh

Battery capacity is also getting a major boost:

All three models — Xiaomi 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max — are set to debut with the following:

Display sizes will vary from 6.3 inches with ultra-thin bezels on the standard model to 6.8 inches on the Pro Max. All devices will feature OLED panels with 2K resolution.

At the heart of the new lineup will be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, confirmed as Qualcomm’s next flagship processor.

The design also carries Leica branding and an LED flash module, highlighting Xiaomi’s continued collaboration with the camera optics giant.

This secondary screen is expected to display essentials such as time, notifications, and even act as a camera viewfinder.

The camera module also integrates a sizable rear cover display, a feature more commonly seen in foldable phones like the Mix Flip 2.

By pairing powerful hardware with an eye-catching design and advanced camera technology, the company is making it clear: the Xiaomi 17 isn’t just another Android phone — it’s a direct rival to the iPhone 17.

Xiaomi’s decision to jump straight to the 17 series underscores its ambition to redefine the flagship smartphone race and challenge Apple directly.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox