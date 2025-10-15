Vivo X300 Pro unveiled: 200MP camera, 6,510 mAh battery & next-gen chip

Processor & Platform: It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500, a 3 nm chip designed for high efficiency and performance in AI, computational photography, and sustained workloads.

Cameras: The imaging setup is a major upgrade. The phone sports a triple rear camera system: a 50 MP Sony LYT-828 main sensor with gimbal OIS (optical image stabilization), a 200 MP Samsung HPB periscope telephoto lens (85 mm equivalent), and a 50 MP ultrawide lens. The telephoto is particularly notable — Vivo continues to push boundary in zoom capabilities, and the X300 Pro supports use of a 2.35× telephoto extender (a detachable lens module) previously used in Vivo’s Ultra models.

Display & Battery: The phone has a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display (1.5K resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate) and a large 6,510 mAh battery. For charging, it supports 90 W wired fast charging and 40 W wireless charging.

Build & Features: It is rated IP68 / IP69 for dust and water resistance, supports eSIM, and comes with OriginOS 6 atop Android 16. The design trend is boxier compared to earlier models, with flat sides and a matte finish on certain color variants.