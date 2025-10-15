Vivo X300 Pro unveiled: 200MP camera, 6,510 mAh battery & next-gen chip

Vivo’s new flagship pushes photography and performance — here’s what to expect
Dubai: Vivo has officially launched its latest flagship, the Vivo X300 Pro, positioning it not merely as an incremental upgrade but a bold step in smartphone photography. Revealed in China on October 13, 2025, the X300 series (including the base X300) is already stirring excitement among tech enthusiasts in Asia, the Middle East, and beyond.
While Vivo has not yet revealed full retail pricing for all international markets, early indications suggest the X300 Pro will start at ¥5,299 for the 12 GB + 256 GB variant. In China, that converts to roughly $745.
In India, reports and listings suggest a price around ₹56,999 for initial configurations.
Meanwhile, UAE pricing has not yet been officially confirmed by Vivo UAE, but given past import premiums and regional markups for flagship phones, one might expect the X300 Pro to land somewhere in the Dh3,500–4,500 range at launch (or more, depending on configuration and retailer).
The Vivo X300 Pro is a flagship built around imaging and performance. Some standout features include:
Processor & Platform: It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500, a 3 nm chip designed for high efficiency and performance in AI, computational photography, and sustained workloads.
Cameras: The imaging setup is a major upgrade. The phone sports a triple rear camera system: a 50 MP Sony LYT-828 main sensor with gimbal OIS (optical image stabilization), a 200 MP Samsung HPB periscope telephoto lens (85 mm equivalent), and a 50 MP ultrawide lens. The telephoto is particularly notable — Vivo continues to push boundary in zoom capabilities, and the X300 Pro supports use of a 2.35× telephoto extender (a detachable lens module) previously used in Vivo’s Ultra models.
Display & Battery: The phone has a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display (1.5K resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate) and a large 6,510 mAh battery. For charging, it supports 90 W wired fast charging and 40 W wireless charging.
Build & Features: It is rated IP68 / IP69 for dust and water resistance, supports eSIM, and comes with OriginOS 6 atop Android 16. The design trend is boxier compared to earlier models, with flat sides and a matte finish on certain color variants.
Storage & Memory: Available configurations include 12 GB / 16 GB RAM with UFS 4.1 storage in variants of 256 GB, 512 GB, or possibly 1 TB.
The X300 Pro represents a serious upgrade over the X200 Pro in several dimensions. Below is a narrative comparison:
In performance, the switch from Dimensity 9400 (in the X200 Pro) to Dimensity 9500 chipset gives the new model more headroom for AI, multitasking, and computational photography. Battery capacity jumps from 6,000 mAh to 6,510 mAh, giving extra buffer for heavy usage.
On the camera front, while the X200 Pro already featured a 200 MP periscope telephoto lens, the X300 Pro refines it with a higher-grade aperture and improved sensor, combined with the main camera’s shift to Sony’s LYT-828 sensor over earlier sensors in the X200 series.
The X300 Pro also introduces the 2.35× telephoto extender compatibility (which the X200 Pro lacks), thus pushing optical zoom flexibility.
In terms of display and design, both phones share the same screen size and resolution, but the X300 Pro refines build quality, ergonomics, and color finishes. On software, the move to Android 16 + OriginOS 6 in the X300 Pro offers newer features, improved optimization, and likely longer support compared to the X200 Pro’s Android 15 base.
However, it’s not all clear win: the X200 Pro may still hold advantages in certain older configurations (e.g. more RAM or storage in some markets) and may come in at lower cost in discount cycles.
In sum, for users who heavily rely on advanced camera work, photo/video zoom, or power efficiency, the X300 Pro is a meaningful upgrade. For those whose use is more modest, the X200 Pro remains capable.
Given that Vivo has increasingly targeted markets outside China, expect the X300 Pro to make its way to the UAE within months of the Chinese debut, with localized pricing, warranty, and perhaps slight tweaks (band support, charger adaptors) for the regional market.
