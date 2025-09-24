Side-by-side: Oppo A6 Pro 5G vs Xiaomi 17 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro specs and price

Oppo unveils A6 Pro 5G in China, global release expected by early 2026
The A6 Pro 5G is Oppo’s latest budget-to-midrange, officially released in China on September 12, 2025.
It was announced a few days earlier, on September 9 (same day as Apple's iPhone launch), and has since become available in the Chinese market, as per GSM Arena.
Here, we give your a detailed comparison based on confirmed and official details.
Strong battery life, durable build, and solid everyday performance.
The A6 Pro 5G aims to capture market share amid tough competition in the affordable smartphone segment.
A wider global release, including India, is anticipated between late 2025 and early 2026. Exact dates are still awaiting official confirmation.
Building on its predecessor, the A5 Pro 5G, Oppo’s new model offers notable upgrades such as a larger 7,000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, improved durability with an IP69 dust and water resistance rating.
It also comes with a vivid 6.57-inch AMOLED display boasting a 120Hz refresh rate and Crystal Shield Glass protection, comparable to Gorilla Glass 7i.
This combination ensures both longevity and immersive visual experiences for users focused on media viewing and gaming.
Under the hood, the A6 Pro 5G typically features the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset built on a 4nm process, with an octa-core CPU running up to 2.5GHz paired with Mali-G615 graphics.
Buyers can choose from multiple RAM and storage configurations, including 8GB, 12GB, or 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and storage options from 128GB up to a spacious 512GB UFS 2.2, expandable by microSD card up to 1TB.
Photography capabilities include a 50MP main rear camera with optical image stabilization and f/1.8 aperture, supplemented by a 2MP monochrome or depth sensor.
The front-facing camera is a 16MP shooter suitable for selfies and video calls. The phone supports features such as 10x digital zoom and an underwater photo mode.
The device runs ColorOS 15 based on Android 15, promising a clean and responsive user interface. For connectivity, it supports 5G across multiple bands, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, dual SIM slots, and USB-C charging.
Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers enhanced with a SuperCool VC cooling system aimed at improving gaming performance, and a variety of color options depending on the region.
Pricing in China starts at approximately CNY 1,799 ($250 or ₹21,000) for the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage model.
Higher-end versions with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage cost up to CNY 2,199 ($300 or ₹25,700).
Pricing note: The Oppo A6 Pro 5G sits in the budget-midrange category, competing with devices such as Vivo T3 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G.
It contrasts with higher-end smartphones like the Xiaomi 17 Pro, launched with Leica-branded cameras and flagship performance, and Apple’s premium iPhone 17 Pro, which targets ecosystem integration and pro-level video features.
Below is our side-by-side comparison:
|Feature
|Oppo A6 Pro 5G
|Xiaomi 17 Pro
|iPhone 17 Pro
|Launch Date
|Sep 2025 (China); Global/India expected late 2025–2026
|Sep 25, 2025 (China); Global TBD
|Sep 9, 2025 (announced); Pre-orders September 12, 2025; Available September 19, 2025
|Display
|6.57-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, FHD+ (1080x2400), 1,400 nits peak brightness, 93% screen-to-body ratio, Crystal Shield Glass
|6.3-inch flat OLED, 120Hz LTPO, 1.5K resolution, 1.18mm bezels, M10 luminescence tech (82.1 cd/A efficiency)
|6.27-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz ProMotion, Always-On, Ceramic Shield 2 (3x scratch resistance)
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 7300 (4nm octa-core, up to 2.5GHz) or Dimensity 8300 in some variants
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (exclusive early access)
|Apple A19 Pro (with integrated N1 networking chip)
|RAM/Storage
|8–16GB LPDDR4X RAM; 128–512GB UFS 2.2 (expandable via microSD up to 1TB)
|12–16GB RAM; 256GB–1TB UFS 4.0 (non-expandable)
|12GB RAM; 256GB–1TB (non-expandable)
|Camera
|Rear: 50MP main (f/1.8, OIS) + 2MP depth; Front: 16MP; 10x digital zoom, underwater mode
|Rear: 50MP main (f/1.67, Leica) + ultrawide + 5x telephoto (f/3.0); Front: To be confirmed
|Rear: 48MP Fusion main + ultrawide + 48MP 4x tetraprism telephoto (sensor crop, 8x zoom); Front: 12MP CentreStage; Pro video features
|Battery/Charging
|7,000mAh; 80W SUPERVOOC wired, reverse charging (5V/1.5A)
|~6,000mAh Jinshajiang L-shaped Si/C; 100W wired
|~3,582mAh (breakthrough life); 40W wired USB-C, 15W MagSafe wireless
|Build/Durability
|IP69 dust/water resistance, military-grade shock resistance, glass front/back, plastic frame; 165.8 x 76.2 x 8.0mm, 191–195g
|IP68 expected, premium materials; Compact design with secondary rear display
|IP68, unibody aluminum enclosure with Ceramic Shield front/back; Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, Silver; Action & Camera Control buttons
|Software
|ColorOS 15 based on Android 15
|HyperOS 3 based on Android 15
|iOS 26 with Apple Intelligence
|Connectivity
|5G (multiple bands), Wi-Fi 5/6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC (region-specific), USB-C, dual SIM
|5G, Wi-Fi 7 expected, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB-C, dual SIM
|5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, Ultra Wideband, USB-C (DisplayPort out), eSIM, satellite SOS
|Starting Price
|$250 for 8GB+256GB; Up to $345 for 16GB+512GB
|$700 for base model; Up to $850 for higher configs
|$1,099 for 256GB; Up to $1,499 for 1TB
|Best For
|Long battery, affordability, rugged use
|Flagship performance, compact size, zoom photography
|Ecosystem, pro video/gaming, premium build
|Drawbacks
|Midrange processor, basic secondary camera
|Potential regional exclusivity, higher price
|Slower charging, no expandable storage, premium cost
Oppo’s focus on strong battery life, durability, and fast charging, combined with recent software advancements, makes the A6 Pro 5G a compelling option for users seeking dependable 5G smartphones without a flagship price tag.
If you're on a budget and prioritise endurance, go for the Oppo. For flagship power and photography, the Xiaomi 17 Pro edges out as a value premium pick. The iPhone 17 Pro shines in seamless integration but at a steep premium — consider resellers for deals.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox