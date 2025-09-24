Side-by-side: Oppo A6 Pro 5G vs Xiaomi 17 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro specs and price

Top specs

Building on its predecessor, the A5 Pro 5G, Oppo’s new model offers notable upgrades such as a larger 7,000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, improved durability with an IP69 dust and water resistance rating.

It also comes with a vivid 6.57-inch AMOLED display boasting a 120Hz refresh rate and Crystal Shield Glass protection, comparable to Gorilla Glass 7i.

This combination ensures both longevity and immersive visual experiences for users focused on media viewing and gaming.

Under the hood, the A6 Pro 5G typically features the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset built on a 4nm process, with an octa-core CPU running up to 2.5GHz paired with Mali-G615 graphics.

Buyers can choose from multiple RAM and storage configurations, including 8GB, 12GB, or 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and storage options from 128GB up to a spacious 512GB UFS 2.2, expandable by microSD card up to 1TB.