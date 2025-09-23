iPhone 17 launch weekend sparks retail frenzy in UAE; Pro Max and iPhone Air lead sales, say retailers

Upgrade programmes drive 1.5x higher footfall, say UAE retailers
Dubai: The first weekend following Apple’s iPhone 17 launch has seen unprecedented demand across major retail chains, with some stock shortages reported and customer footfall surging 50 per cent higher than last year’s launch weekend.
The iPhone 17 Pro Max has emerged as the clear winner in the sales race, according to retail chiefs across the region’s biggest electronics stores.
"The Pro Max continues to lead the charge. It has consistently been the most sought-after model, and this year customers are once again showing a strong preference for it," said Nilesh Khalkho, CEO of Sharaf DG.
Jumbo Electronics Ltd. echoed this sentiment. A spokesperson said, “We are seeing strong traction for the iPhone 17 Pro Max and the new iPhone Air. These models are clearly leading customer demand, as shoppers are drawn to the premium features of the Pro Max and the stylish design and lightweight appeal of the Air.”
The introduction of the iPhone Air has created significant buzz amongst consumers seeking a premium yet more accessible option.
"The Air’s sleek new form factor is resonating with customers who want a phone that reflects their personal style as much as their need for performance," said the Jumbo Electronics spokesperson.
Rajat Asthana, CEO of Eros, highlighted the Air’s appeal: "Many prefer the new iPhone Air due to its slimmest ever design and non-expensive price point."
Despite extensive preparation, retailers have faced challenges in meeting the overwhelming demand, with some reporting stock shortages.
"(There was a) shortage of stock during the first drop across the region. Moreover, there has been high demand since day one, excess pre-booking, etc. Customers were excited to get the first hands-on experience on day one, whereas many were disappointed because they did not get their phones on the first day."
The shortage is expected to continue, with Asthana predicting: “It is expected to remain a shortage during the next month as well and expected to improve in November onwards.”
As retailers work closely with Apple to manage steady stock replenishments, the coming weeks will determine whether this initial surge translates into sustained sales success for the iPhone 17 lineup.
Retailers’ buyback and upgrade programmes have proven crucial in driving sales, with customers leveraging these schemes to transition to the new models.
Sharaf DG reported powerful results from their programme. “With Sharaf DG's Guaranteed Buyback program offering up to 75 per cent of the phone’s value, we've already seen double the redemptions on upgrades compared to last year," said Khalkho.
Jumbo Electronics has seen similar success: "We are seeing strong upgrade momentum from iPhone 16 users who enrolled in Jumbo’s Assured Buyback Program last year, as it gives them the best value when exchanging for the new iPhone 17."
Physical stores have experienced a significant surge in customer visits, defying predictions about online-only shopping trends.
"This launch has generated tremendous energy. We are seeing around 1.5 times the footfall compared to last year’s launch weekend," reported Khalkho. "Many customers still prefer to walk into our stores, experience the demo, and consult with our experts before making their purchase."
Retail executives noted a shift in customer priorities, with lifestyle considerations increasingly driving purchase decisions.
"The iPhone is no longer just about cutting-edge technology; it has become a lifestyle statement. Customers are as excited about how the device fits into their daily lives—work, wellness, and social presence—as they are about its performance," said Khalkho.
The Jumbo Electronics spokesperson added: "With the iPhone 17 Pro Max, the new iPhone Air, and even fresh colours like Cosmic Orange, Apple has created devices that blend cutting-edge technology with strong lifestyle appeal."
