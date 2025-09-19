GOLD/FOREX
Tim Cook reveals first photos captured on iPhone 17 Pro Max

The reveal coincides with the iPhone 17 series launch in the UAE

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
Apple CEO Tim Cook holds up a new iPhone 17 Pro during an Apple special event at Apple headquarters.
Apple CEO Tim Cook holds up a new iPhone 17 Pro during an Apple special event at Apple headquarters.
AFP

Apple CEO Tim Cook has given the world its first glimpse of the new iPhone 17 Pro Max’s camera power, sharing three striking images on social media. The photos, taken by Inez & Vinoodh, Mickalene Thomas, and Trunk Xu, were described by Cook as a “beautiful evening of #ShotOniPhone photography.”

One image shows two people running along a city street with red fabric flowing behind them, set against a golden sunset, beige buildings, and a gas station. Another is a dramatic black-and-white composition of three dancers in synchronised motion, silhouetted by trees. The third depicts skateboarders in mid-action at a skatepark—two riding, one seated, and another walking with a board.

The reveal coincides with the iPhone 17 series launch in the UAE. The Pro Max model starts at Dh5,099 and is available in Silver, Deep Blue, and the much-discussed Cosmic Orange, a shade likened to saffron. Storage ranges from 256 GB to 2 TB, catering to both casual users and professionals.

Apple has included a USB-C fast-charging cable with the device, though—as with recent models—the box excludes a power adapter and EarPods.

With these photographs, Apple emphasises that the iPhone 17 Pro Max is more than a technical upgrade. It is presented as a creative tool for artists, photographers, and storytellers. While real-world tests will determine its everyday performance, the debut images have already raised the bar for smartphone photography.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
