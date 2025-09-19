Tim Cook reveals first photos captured on iPhone 17 Pro Max

The reveal coincides with the iPhone 17 series launch in the UAE
Apple CEO Tim Cook has given the world its first glimpse of the new iPhone 17 Pro Max’s camera power, sharing three striking images on social media. The photos, taken by Inez & Vinoodh, Mickalene Thomas, and Trunk Xu, were described by Cook as a “beautiful evening of #ShotOniPhone photography.”
One image shows two people running along a city street with red fabric flowing behind them, set against a golden sunset, beige buildings, and a gas station. Another is a dramatic black-and-white composition of three dancers in synchronised motion, silhouetted by trees. The third depicts skateboarders in mid-action at a skatepark—two riding, one seated, and another walking with a board.
The reveal coincides with the iPhone 17 series launch in the UAE. The Pro Max model starts at Dh5,099 and is available in Silver, Deep Blue, and the much-discussed Cosmic Orange, a shade likened to saffron. Storage ranges from 256 GB to 2 TB, catering to both casual users and professionals.
Apple has included a USB-C fast-charging cable with the device, though—as with recent models—the box excludes a power adapter and EarPods.
With these photographs, Apple emphasises that the iPhone 17 Pro Max is more than a technical upgrade. It is presented as a creative tool for artists, photographers, and storytellers. While real-world tests will determine its everyday performance, the debut images have already raised the bar for smartphone photography.
