Are we upgrading for innovation or just bragging rights with our buddies, I wonder
Let me begin with a disclaimer: I am an ardent iPhone user. Have been for years. Love it to bits. My entire digital life—photos, deadlines, WhatsApp wars, Botim calls—flows through that tiny, shiny slab of metal and glass. But here’s the thing: the stress of buying the latest iPhone, year after year, as though your social worth depends on it, could break even the sturdiest of minds.
And today, watching the iPhone 17 launch unfold at Dubai Mall, I had to stop and ask myself: when did a phone become a personality test?
Since the crack of dawn, our wonderful and hardy Gulf News crew has been stationed at the mall, where queues snaked around like the world’s most glamorous pilgrimage. People skipped sleep, stood in line for hours, and clutched their tokens like Willy Wonka golden tickets—all for the privilege of unboxing the shiniest toy in town. The energy was infectious, yes. But it also screamed of something bigger: the dizzying heights of consumerism we’ve all willingly bought into.
There was a time when status symbols came in the form of a Montblanc pen, a Rolex watch, or the right pair of sneakers. Your shoes were polished, your watch gleamed, and you signaled your success wordlessly. Today? It’s all about that Apple logo and, more importantly, the generation number etched behind it. Forget polish—your worth now is judged by whether you’re carrying the newest iPhone.
I caught myself thinking: has the humble phone become our latest bragging right? Do we use it as a shiny social pass that bolsters our position in the pecking order? Does flashing an iPhone 17 at brunch guarantee you a little more respect, a little more acceptance? It’s unsettling, isn’t it, to imagine that a device could define your standing in the social strata.
And yet, here we are.
Now, don’t get me wrong—the iPhone 17 is, as always, a marvelous feat of engineering and design. Apple has turned “iteration” into a fine art.
The display is brighter, smoother, more cinematic than ever. The titanium edges feel sleek yet sturdy, almost jewelry-like. The upgraded camera system promises to make even your dog’s blurry midnight zoomies look like an art-house film. And let’s not forget the new AI-driven “Live Assist” feature, which doles out reminders and suggestions like a hyper-efficient best friend living inside your phone. I get the appeal. Who wouldn’t want a device that feels like an extension of their brain, their style, their social standing?
But it’s the why behind the madness that has me conflicted. Are we buying these devices because we genuinely crave the innovation, or because we crave the validation? Somewhere along the way, owning the latest iPhone became shorthand for success. It’s the new “it bag,” the new red-soled shoe, the new sports car parked in your driveway. Only this time, it fits in your pocket and is flaunted every time you take a selfie, pay with Apple Wallet, or casually place it on the table at a coffee shop.
And that’s what nags at me. For all the joy of shiny new toys—and I’ll admit, few things compare to peeling that plastic off a fresh iPhone—there’s an exhaustion baked into this cycle. The need to constantly upgrade, to constantly prove that you are still current, still relevant, still in the club. It’s exhilarating for some, suffocating for others.
So yes, the iPhone 17 is here. It’s gorgeous. It’s powerful. It’s desirable. And I, a self-confessed Apple devotee, will probably get my hands on one sooner rather than later.
But witnessing the frenzy today on Gulf News website, I couldn’t help but wonder: have we reached the point where a phone no longer just connects us, but defines us?
And if that’s the case, maybe the real upgrade we need isn’t in our pockets—but in our perspective.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox