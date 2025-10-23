Social media stunt turns deadly: Boy hit by train while shooting video

Dubai: On a quiet morning near Janakdevpur railway station in Puri district, Odisha, 15-year-old Vishwajeet Sahu stopped to film a social-media 'reel' at the tracks with his mother after a visit to the Dakshinkali temple. Footage later recovered shows him standing perilously close to the rails as a train barreled toward him. A gust from the speeding locomotive toppled his phone, and the next moment he was struck and killed instantly.