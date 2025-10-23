GOLD/FOREX
Social media stunt turns deadly: Boy hit by train while shooting video

The death of a 15-year-old filming a train-track reel spotlights danger of viral thrills

Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
A gust from the speeding locomotive toppled his phone, and the next moment he was struck and killed instantly.
Dubai: On a quiet morning near Janakdevpur railway station in Puri district, Odisha, 15-year-old Vishwajeet Sahu stopped to film a social-media 'reel' at the tracks with his mother after a visit to the Dakshinkali temple. Footage later recovered shows him standing perilously close to the rails as a train barreled toward him. A gust from the speeding locomotive toppled his phone, and the next moment he was struck and killed instantly.

The local Government Railway Police (GRP) arrived soon after, recovered the body and began a post-mortem process.

While the facts of this case are raw and singular, they reflect a worrying pattern: young people risking life and limb for fleeting online stardom.

Indian news outlets have flagged several similar tragedies: the 16-year-old in Navi Mumbai who died from electrocution while filming a reel on a train roof, for instance.

Psychologists and safety experts say these incidents are symptomatic of the blurring between content-creation culture, peer pressure and the absence of safety education. Railway authorities in Odisha have since issued warnings to youth and parents — urging them to avoid tracks, platforms and other clearly hazardous zones merely for a “viral” clip.

In the communal atmosphere of Puri, where devotees, tourists and content-makers mingle, the incident has stirred regret and reflection. One local resident told a reporter, “It was a momentary thrill, now a lifelong sorrow.” Officials say they will review signage, barriers and awareness campaigns — but for the Sahu family, the cost is already too high.

