GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 19°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Tragic collision: Seven elephants killed by train in Assam, India

No travellers were injured in the accident

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Assam is home to more than 4,000 of the roughly 22,000 wild elephants in India.
Assam is home to more than 4,000 of the roughly 22,000 wild elephants in India.

A passenger train smashed into a herd of elephants in India's northeast, killing seven animals on the spot, officials said Saturday.

No travellers were injured in the accident in Assam state, home to more than 4,000 of the roughly 22,000 wild elephants in India. 

Senior Assam police official V.V. Rakesh Reddy said that seven jumbos were killed, and one elephant sustained an injury. 

Five coaches of the train, which was headed to New Delhi from remote Mizoram state, were derailed.

Authorities have introduced speed restrictions along routes designated elephant corridors, but the latest accident occurred outside of these zones, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, an Indian Railways spokesman said. 

"The loco pilot, on observing the herd of elephants, applied emergency brakes. However, elephants dashed with the train," he said.

Deforestation and construction activity near their habitats force elephants to stray further afield for food, often bringing them into conflict with humans.

According to parliamentary figures, 629 people were killed by elephants across India in 2023-2024.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua face off during the press conference at The Fillmore Miami Beach on December 17, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Will Anthony Joshua demolish Jake Paul this weekend?

2m read
Assam to have 25 functional medical colleges by 2030: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma Sarma

Assam to have 25 functional medical colleges by 2030

2m read
Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi is poised, calm and steely, but makes his points with a great deal of passion.

The dirt doesn’t stick: Gaurav Gogoi on battle ahead

9m read
Flash floods kill 21 in Moroccan coastal town

Flash floods kill 21 in Moroccan coastal town

2m read