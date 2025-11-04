GOLD/FOREX
India: Two trains collide in Chhattisgarh; several feared dead, many injured

The crash took place in the Lal Khand area along the Bilaspur–Katni rail route.

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
The cause of the collision is under investigation, and train operations along the affected section have been suspended or diverted.
Shutterstock

At least six people were killed and several others injured after a passenger train collided with a stationary freight train near Bilaspur railway station in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, media reports said.

The Korba passenger train struck the freight train along the Bilaspur–Katni section near the Lal Khadan area, causing multiple coaches to derail and triggering widespread panic among passengers, officials added. Emergency teams have been deployed to the site to provide medical assistance, and authorities are working to clear the tracks and restore rail services.

Casualties feared

The accident occurred around 4 pm local time. While six deaths have been reported, authorities have not officially confirmed the total number of casualties. Railway officials said all available resources have been deployed, and measures are underway to provide medical care to the injured.

The collision’s impact was severe, with some coaches mounting over each other, triggering panic among passengers and locals nearby. Several coaches derailed, while overhead wires and the signalling system were severely damaged, disrupting train operations along the route.

Rescue and relief operations

Railway rescue teams, along with RPF personnel and local police, rushed to the site to carry out relief and evacuation efforts. Emergency medical teams are attending to the injured, while senior railway officials are supervising the operations on site.

Train cancellations and helplines

Several trains have been cancelled or diverted due to the disruption. Railway authorities have also released helpline numbers for passengers and relatives seeking information:

  • Champa Junction: 808595652

  • Raigarh: 975248560

  • Pendra Road: 8294730162

  • At accident site: 9752485499, 8602007202

Medical units and relief teams remain at the site to assist the injured.

Investigation and restoration

Authorities said the cause of the collision is under investigation. Restoration work is in progress to clear the affected section and resume normal train operations.

