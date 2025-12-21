GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Gujarat receives first indigenous metro train for Ahmedabad

Indigenously built coaches mark a major boost for Gujarat’s urban transport

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel called it a proud moment for 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel called it a proud moment for 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

Ahmedabad on Saturday received its first indigenously built metro train, marking a major milestone for Gujarat’s urban transport system and India’s push for domestic manufacturing. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched the new metro coaches during his visit to the Titagarh Rail Systems manufacturing facility near Kolkata.

Calling the occasion a proud moment for the state, Patel said the new metro train reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. He said the project strengthens local manufacturing and reduces reliance on imported rolling stock.

Built entirely in India

The metro trains are being manufactured entirely in India at the Titagarh Rail Systems Limited plant using modern technology and advanced engineering. Patel noted that workers from several states are employed at the facility, describing it as a true example of the Prime Minister’s vision of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. He congratulated the company’s workforce for their contribution to the national transport sector.

More Trains for Phase-2 expansion

The Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited (GMRCL) has placed an order for ten such metro trains. These will support the 21-kilometre Phase-2 expansion of the Ahmedabad Metro, which is expected to open new sections in the coming months.

Patel said Ahmedabad Metro currently carries more than 160,000 passengers every day, with ridership growing by 30 to 40 per cent annually. He added that metro services in Gujarat will expand further, with Surat also set to get its own metro system soon.

Design inspired by city’s heritage

The new metro trains are built using high-grade stainless steel and feature special colours and designs inspired by Ahmedabad’s culture and heritage. Officials said the first train will reach the city shortly after completing final testing and certification, after which it will be pressed into passenger service.

The remaining nine trains will be delivered in phases over the next five to six months. Built to meet global standards, the trains are expected to enhance passenger comfort and safety.

Advanced safety and automation

During his visit, Patel inspected the coaches closely and interacted with senior engineers. He was briefed on advanced fire safety and security systems installed in the trains. The coaches are designed for fully automated, driverless operations under Grade of Automation 4 (GoA4).

Titagarh Rail Systems is also manufacturing next-generation Vande Bharat sleeper trains and metro coaches for cities such as Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Surat, reinforcing India’s position as a global rail manufacturing hub.

With inputs from ANI and IANS

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
india

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The new Act increases the statutory guarantee of employment from 100 to 125 days per rural household for adults willing to undertake unskilled manual work.

India rural employment law promises digital system

3m read
Illustrative image.

Man, 38, dies after jumping in front of Metro train

1m read
Commuters said the lights in a Chennai Metro train dipped briefly before the train stopped completely inside the tunnel, around 500 metres from the Central Railway Station stretch.

Passengers walk after Chennai Metro halts inside tunnel

2m read
All services run using a fully automated driverless operating model overseen from central control rooms.

Riyadh Metro's driverless network gets Guinness nod

1m read