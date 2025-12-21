Gujarat receives first indigenous metro train for Ahmedabad

Indigenously built coaches mark a major boost for Gujarat’s urban transport
Ahmedabad on Saturday received its first indigenously built metro train, marking a major milestone for Gujarat’s urban transport system and India’s push for domestic manufacturing. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched the new metro coaches during his visit to the Titagarh Rail Systems manufacturing facility near Kolkata.
Calling the occasion a proud moment for the state, Patel said the new metro train reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. He said the project strengthens local manufacturing and reduces reliance on imported rolling stock.
The metro trains are being manufactured entirely in India at the Titagarh Rail Systems Limited plant using modern technology and advanced engineering. Patel noted that workers from several states are employed at the facility, describing it as a true example of the Prime Minister’s vision of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. He congratulated the company’s workforce for their contribution to the national transport sector.
The Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited (GMRCL) has placed an order for ten such metro trains. These will support the 21-kilometre Phase-2 expansion of the Ahmedabad Metro, which is expected to open new sections in the coming months.
Patel said Ahmedabad Metro currently carries more than 160,000 passengers every day, with ridership growing by 30 to 40 per cent annually. He added that metro services in Gujarat will expand further, with Surat also set to get its own metro system soon.
The new metro trains are built using high-grade stainless steel and feature special colours and designs inspired by Ahmedabad’s culture and heritage. Officials said the first train will reach the city shortly after completing final testing and certification, after which it will be pressed into passenger service.
The remaining nine trains will be delivered in phases over the next five to six months. Built to meet global standards, the trains are expected to enhance passenger comfort and safety.
During his visit, Patel inspected the coaches closely and interacted with senior engineers. He was briefed on advanced fire safety and security systems installed in the trains. The coaches are designed for fully automated, driverless operations under Grade of Automation 4 (GoA4).
Titagarh Rail Systems is also manufacturing next-generation Vande Bharat sleeper trains and metro coaches for cities such as Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Surat, reinforcing India’s position as a global rail manufacturing hub.
- With inputs from ANI and IANS
