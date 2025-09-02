Speaking at the India Food Manufacturing Summit 2025 in Visakhapatnam, Naidu revealed that a survey is currently underway for the high-speed rail project. “Very soon, the bullet train is going to come to South India. It will connect Hyderabad, Chennai, Amaravati, and Bengaluru. More than five crore people live in this corridor, making it the biggest cluster and market in the world,” Naidu said, highlighting the project’s transformative potential.