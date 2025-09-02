India’s maiden bullet train project, Mumbai-Ahmedabad, records steady progress
Visakhapatnam- Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has announced that South India will soon see its first bullet train, linking Hyderabad, Chennai, Amaravati, and Bengaluru.
Speaking at the India Food Manufacturing Summit 2025 in Visakhapatnam, Naidu revealed that a survey is currently underway for the high-speed rail project. “Very soon, the bullet train is going to come to South India. It will connect Hyderabad, Chennai, Amaravati, and Bengaluru. More than five crore people live in this corridor, making it the biggest cluster and market in the world,” Naidu said, highlighting the project’s transformative potential.
He added that the initiative would mark a turning point in regional connectivity and economic growth, opening new avenues for trade and industry across southern India.
Naidu also used the summit to underline Andhra Pradesh’s broader growth agenda, noting that the state had secured over ₹9,000 crore ( Dh4 billion) in new investments and contributes nearly 9% to India’s national food processing output. “We invite global innovators and investors to join us as we position Andhra Pradesh as India’s food processing hub,” he wrote later on X.
Meanwhile, progress continues on India’s first bullet train line between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The Ministry of Railways recently announced that stations on the Gujarat stretch are nearing completion, featuring modern design, cultural identity, seamless connectivity, and eco-friendly features. Additionally, 17 of the planned 21 river bridges in Gujarat, including the Vishwamitri River bridge in Vadodara, have already been completed.
