Heavy rains disrupt Delhi's roads and air travel, flood warnings issued

Authorities remain on high alert, taking precautionary measures to manage flood risks
New Delhi: Torrential rain across the capital has caused severe traffic jams, particularly at the Delhi–Gurugram border, while raising concerns about flooding along the Yamuna River. The downpour has also disrupted air travel, with airlines issuing advisories as waterlogging and poor visibility continue to affect airport routes.
Authorities remain on high alert, taking precautionary measures to manage flood risks. In line with a Central Water Commission (CWC) flood advisory, traffic and pedestrian movement across the Yamuna bridge has been suspended from 5:00 PM on September 2, 2025.
According to official data released by disaster management agencies, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) stood at 204.94 meters as of 5:00 PM. Discharge levels were reported as follows:
Hathni Kund Barrage: 292,365 cusecs (with 3,29,313 cusecs released at 9:00 AM today)
Wazirabad Barrage: 41,830 cusecs
Okhla Barrage: 56,455 cfs
Airlines have urged passengers to check flight updates before travelling, warning of possible delays and disruptions.
Air India cautioned that rain could affect arrivals and departures, asking travellers to confirm schedules via its official website.
IndiGo, in a late-night advisory, highlighted road slowdowns and airport access issues. “Heavy rainfall continues across Delhi, and road conditions remain slow in several parts of the city. Please allow extra travel time and check your flight status on our app or website before leaving,” the airline posted on X.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts cloudy skies over Delhi between September 2–4, 2025, with daily chances of light rain or thundershowers.
September 2: Moderate rain in isolated areas; maximum temperature 30–32°C, minimum 21–23°C (3–5°C below normal); southeast winds at 15–20 kmph in the morning, weakening through the day.
September 3: Light rain likely; maximum 32–34°C, minimum 22–24°C.
