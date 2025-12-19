GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Rain disrupts UAE: Dubai Police manage flooded streets 24/7

Authorities urge caution amidst UAE's intense weather conditions

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Emergency teams clear waterlogged roads and manage traffic as heavy rain continues.
Emergency teams clear waterlogged roads and manage traffic as heavy rain continues.

As the UAE experiences heavy rain, strong winds, thunderstorms, lightning, and occasional hail, several streets in Dubai and neighbouring emirates have become waterlogged, prompting travel disruptions.

Authorities urge residents to stay alert, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow official instructions.

Dubai Police 24/7 field operations

Dubai Police teams are working round-the-clock, managing traffic, clearing flooded roads, and responding to incidents in real time. Operating within an integrated response framework, officers coordinate closely with RTA and Dubai Municipality to maintain public safety during the downpour.

Advice for motorists and residents

Drivers are urged to maintain safe speeds, keep distance from other vehicles, and avoid flood-prone areas. For minor accidents, motorists should pull over safely and use the “On Your Way” service at nearby fuel stations to report incidents without blocking traffic.

To minimise risks, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has suspended intercity bus services between Dubai, Ajman, and Sharjah until further notice. Residents are advised to monitor official updates before travelling.

Shared responsibility for safety

Dubai Police welcomed the rains as a reminder that road safety is a collective responsibility. Residents are encouraged to stay vigilant, drive safely, and follow instructions issued by authorities as showers continue across the city.

Related Topics:
UAE weatherDubai PoliceRain

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai Police managing traffic on a road during the rain on Saturday

Minor accident in rain? Dubai Police issues advisory

1m read
Rainy weather disrupts Dubai-Sharjah traffic: Accidents and slowdowns

Dubai-Sharjah roads hit by rain, accidents, delays

2m read
Multiple crashes along Emirates Road caused heavy traffic.

Rain, multiple crashes trigger severe evening traffic

2m read
Traffic on Shaikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road during heavy rain in Dubai.

Traffic alert: Dubai-Sharjah delays after accident

1m read