Authorities urge caution amidst UAE's intense weather conditions
As the UAE experiences heavy rain, strong winds, thunderstorms, lightning, and occasional hail, several streets in Dubai and neighbouring emirates have become waterlogged, prompting travel disruptions.
Authorities urge residents to stay alert, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow official instructions.
Dubai Police teams are working round-the-clock, managing traffic, clearing flooded roads, and responding to incidents in real time. Operating within an integrated response framework, officers coordinate closely with RTA and Dubai Municipality to maintain public safety during the downpour.
Drivers are urged to maintain safe speeds, keep distance from other vehicles, and avoid flood-prone areas. For minor accidents, motorists should pull over safely and use the “On Your Way” service at nearby fuel stations to report incidents without blocking traffic.
To minimise risks, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has suspended intercity bus services between Dubai, Ajman, and Sharjah until further notice. Residents are advised to monitor official updates before travelling.
Dubai Police welcomed the rains as a reminder that road safety is a collective responsibility. Residents are encouraged to stay vigilant, drive safely, and follow instructions issued by authorities as showers continue across the city.
