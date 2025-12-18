Public safety prioritized as city braces for stormy weather
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipalities and Transport has announced the suspension of all community events across the emirate from December 18-19 due to expected unstable weather conditions and the need to prioritise public safety.
The decision comes as unsettled weather continues to affect parts of Abu Dhabi, prompting authorities to take precautionary measures to reduce potential risks to residents and visitors. The suspension applies to all scheduled community activities during the specified period.
In parallel, the Abu Dhabi Media Office has urged the public to strictly adhere to safety guidelines as weather conditions remain unpredictable.
In a public advisory, residents were encouraged to follow revised speed limits, avoid wadis and flood-prone areas, and exercise extra caution when travelling.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), Abu Dhabi is expected to experience rainfall of varying intensity, shifting winds, and the possibility of hail in some areas from Thursday night through midday Friday.
The centre called on the public to remain vigilant, follow official instructions, and place safety above all else during the unsettled conditions.
Abu Dhabi authorities further advised residents to contact relevant agencies through designated emergency numbers to report incidents and seek assistance when necessary, as government entities remain on standby to respond to any developments linked to the weather.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox