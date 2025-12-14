UAE Ministry warns of unstable weather: Rain, winds, and reduced visibility expected

Public advised to follow safety measures amid UAE weather warnings
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Interior has called on the public to strictly adhere to safety guidelines amid ongoing weather instability expected to affect various parts of the country until 19 December.
In a statement issued on Sunday, the Ministry warned of expected periods of rain and strong winds, with the possibility of thunderstorms, lightning and occasional hail.
The forecast also indicates significantly reduced visibility in some areas due to blowing dust and sand, particularly during periods of convective cloud activity.
The Ministry stressed the importance of reducing speed on roads, staying alert while driving, and avoiding valleys and areas prone to water accumulation.
Residents were also urged to refrain from visiting beaches or entering the sea during the period of unstable weather.
“These preventive measures are critical to ensuring public safety,” the Ministry said, adding that compliance with official guidelines supports the broader goal of maintaining community security and wellbeing.
The warning follows a forecast from the National Centre of Meteorology, which stated that the country is currently under the influence of a surface low-pressure system extending from the Red Sea, accompanied by humid southeasterly winds. This system is interacting with an upper-level trough and a colder air mass, resulting in shifting and unstable weather conditions.
From Saturday to Monday, weather will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rainfall, potentially heavy in coastal, island and northern areas. From Tuesday onwards, atmospheric instability is expected to intensify, bringing heavier rainfall in intermittent waves, alongside thunder, lightning and possible hail in some regions.
Winds will shift from southeasterly to northwesterly, becoming fresh to strong at times, with gusts reaching up to 50 km per hour. These winds may lead to blowing dust and sand, further reducing horizontal visibility. Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf and Sea of Oman are also forecast to range from slight to moderate, becoming rough at times due to cloud activity.
