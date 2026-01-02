North-westerly winds may hit 50 km/h, affecting visibility and sea conditions
Dubai: The UAE is set to see generally stable but cool winter weather on Friday, with fair to partly cloudy skies and a slight rise in temperatures, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
Daytime temperatures are expected to range between 20°C and 25°C in coastal and island areas, while inland regions may see highs of up to 26°C. Mountain areas will remain cooler, with temperatures forecast between 12°C and 18°C.
Winds will be light to moderate at times, occasionally freshening, while sea conditions are expected to be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and calm in the Sea of Oman.
Humidity levels are forecast to increase overnight and into Saturday morning across coastal and inland areas, raising the chance of fog or mist, particularly during the early hours.
Weather conditions are expected to become more unsettled over the weekend. On Saturday, skies will remain fair to partly cloudy, but south-westerly to north-westerly winds are forecast to strengthen, reaching speeds of up to 45 km/h at times, especially over the sea. These winds may raise dust and lead to rough to very rough sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf by night.
Sunday is expected to bring the most challenging conditions, with dusty and partly cloudy weather accompanied by a noticeable drop in temperatures, particularly in western areas. Strong north-westerly winds could reach up to 50 km/h, reducing visibility in open and exposed areas.
Sea conditions are likely to remain very rough in the Arabian Gulf, while the Sea of Oman may experience moderate waves.
Conditions are forecast to gradually stabilise early next week. By Monday and Tuesday, skies are expected to return to fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds forming over northern and eastern regions.
Winds will ease, although rising humidity will continue to increase the risk of fog or mist during the night and early morning, especially in inland areas. Sea conditions are expected to improve, becoming slight to moderate.
