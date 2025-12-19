Partly cloudy to cloudy at times, and clouds will appear over the islands and some western areas with. Humid by night and Tuesday morning over some internal western areas. Light to moderate Northeasterly to Southeasterly winds freshening at times during the daytime Northward, with a speed of 10 – 20, reaching 35 Km/h. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.