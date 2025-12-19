Rain and wind has battered the UAE since Thursday - and people should prepare for more
The UAE has been hit by heavy rain showers since Thursday afternoon. Now forecasters are warning people to be ready for more over the weekend.
While the worst of the downpours seem to be forecast for Friday morning, the National Centre of Meteorology has stated that Saturday and Sunday will possibly see rain due to expected cloud formations.
Wind gusts will continue to be a problem, hitting 50km an hour at times, while the waters of the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will also be rough due to the conditions.
Many people are working from home on Friday due to the warnings in place. Officials are urging people not to travel unless neccessary and to take precautions. A delivery boy from Kerala has died during the rains after an under-construction wall fell on him in Ras Al Khaimah.
Flights have been disrupted and airlines are asking travellers to check if they are due to fly today or over the weekend, which is one of the busiest of the year.
Here is the weekend forecast in full:
Saturday, December 20
Partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with some convective cloud’s formation associated with rainfall over coastal, northern and eastern areas. Moderate to fresh Northwesterly to Southwesterly winds and strong at times with clouds, causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 15 – 30, reaching 50 Km/h. The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Sunday, December 21
Partly cloudy in general, and low clouds will appear over the islands, coastal and Western areas with a probability of rainfall. Humid by night and Monday morning over some internal western areas. Light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds freshening at times causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10 – 25, reaching 35 Km/h. The sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Monday, December 22
Partly cloudy to cloudy at times, and clouds will appear over the islands and some western areas with. Humid by night and Tuesday morning over some internal western areas. Light to moderate Northeasterly to Southeasterly winds freshening at times during the daytime Northward, with a speed of 10 – 20, reaching 35 Km/h. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
Tuesday, December 23
Partly cloudy to cloudy at times, and clouds will appear over the islands and some western areas with. Humid by night and Wednesday morning over some internal western areas. Light to moderate Northeasterly to Southeasterly winds freshening at times, with a speed of 10 – 20, reaching 35 Km/h. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea
