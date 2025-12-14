Rain hits parts of the UAE, residents urged to prepare for unstable weather

Weather shift is accompanied by a drop in temperatures
Dubai: The UAE is set to experience unsettled weather conditions starting today, Sunday, with the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) forecasting partly to mostly cloudy skies and scattered rainfall, particularly across coastal and northern regions.
The weather shift is accompanied by a drop in temperatures and increased wind activity that could stir dust in exposed areas.
According to the NCM’s daily bulletin, today’s conditions will include convective cloud formations that may bring rainfall in intervals.
Winds are expected to be light to moderate overall, but could become fresh to strong in areas of cloud activity.
Gusts may reach speeds of up to 45 km/h, blowing dust and reducing visibility at times. Winds will shift between southeasterly and northwesterly directions.
Seas will reflect the instability in weather. In the Arabian Gulf, wave activity will range from slight to moderate, but could become rough during cloud cover. Similar conditions are expected in the Oman Sea.
On Monday, light to moderate rain is expected, with the Arabian Gulf becoming rough by night. From Tuesday to Thursday, a pattern of scattered convective cloud development is forecast across much of the country, with moderate to strong southeasterly and northwesterly winds, potentially causing dust storms and choppy seas.
Temperatures will continue to dip, with highs in coastal and internal areas ranging from 28°C to 23°C, and lows between 20°C and 10°C. Mountainous regions will be notably cooler, with minimum temperatures potentially reaching 15°C.
Humidity levels are forecast to hover between 20% and 80%, depending on location and time of day.
For those living along the coast or engaging in marine activities, tidal movements in the Arabian Gulf will see high tides at 09:02 and 20:53, with low tides at 15:57 and 02:25. In the Oman Sea, high tides are expected at 19:11 and 05:43, with low tides at 12:20 and 00:15.
Authorities advise the public to remain cautious during periods of rainfall and strong winds, especially while driving or at sea.
