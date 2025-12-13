GOLD/FOREX
Cloudy skies and scattered rain forecast across UAE

Humidity, strong winds and rough seas expected over the next few days

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Cloud cover to bring dust, rough seas and a slight dip in temperatures.
Aparna Sanghi/Gulf News reader

Dubai: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast partly cloudy to cloudy weather for Saturday, with a chance of rain in scattered areas, especially along the coast and in northern regions.

Conditions are expected to turn more humid overnight and into Sunday morning across some coastal and inland areas. Winds will be light to moderate, shifting from southeasterly to northwesterly and strengthening at times with cloud cover. Gusts may reach up to 40 kilometres per hour.

Seas in the Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times with heavier cloud. Tides are forecast at 08:24 and 19:21, with low tides at 14:10 and 01:36. In the Sea of Oman, seas will be slight to moderate, with tides at 17:56 and 04:58.

On Sunday, December 14, conditions will remain partly cloudy to cloudy, with a chance of rain over wider areas, particularly along the coast and in the north. Temperatures are expected to dip slightly. Winds will be light to moderate, shifting from northwesterly to southeasterly and becoming fresh to strong at times, raising dust. Wind speeds will range from 10 to 25 kilometres per hour, reaching up to 45 kilometres per hour.

Seas will be slight to moderate, turning rough at times in the Arabian Gulf, and slight to moderate in the Sea of Oman.

For Monday, December 15, skies will stay partly cloudy to cloudy, with further chances of rain in some coastal and northern areas. Winds will vary between southeasterly and northeasterly, remaining light to moderate and occasionally fresh, with gusts up to 40 kilometres per hour. Seas are expected to be slight to moderate, with occasional rough conditions in the Arabian Gulf.

By Tuesday, December 16, partly cloudy to cloudy weather will continue, with scattered rain possible, mainly along coastal and northern districts. Winds will shift between southeasterly, southwesterly and northwesterly directions, freshening at times and raising blowing dust. Wind speeds may reach 10 to 25 kilometres per hour, with gusts of up to 40 kilometres per hour. Seas are forecast to be moderate to rough in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman under cloudy conditions.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
