By Tuesday, December 16, partly cloudy to cloudy weather will continue, with scattered rain possible, mainly along coastal and northern districts. Winds will shift between southeasterly, southwesterly and northwesterly directions, freshening at times and raising blowing dust. Wind speeds may reach 10 to 25 kilometres per hour, with gusts of up to 40 kilometres per hour. Seas are forecast to be moderate to rough in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman under cloudy conditions.